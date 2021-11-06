Nakul Abhyankar on composing for ‘Love Mocktail 2’

06 November 2021 17:07 IST

The singer-composer says the film will have a ballad, a bubbly number and an acoustic number

Nakul Abhyankar’s new song ‘Ide Swarga’ for the Kannada movie, Love Mocktail 2 has garnered praise from the audience. “Raghu Dixit composed music for Love Mocktail (2020),” says Nakul over the phone from Chennai. “The score was well loved.” Expectations were high for the sequel, which made scoring a challenge, says Nikhil. “It was a different experience altogether.”

Music composition is about teamwork, says Nakul. “It depends on the kind of music the director wants. ‘Darling’ Krishna (director) and Milana Nagaraj (producer) wanted the music to gel with the movie. Since I was a part of the original movie as a singer, they thought I could compose for the sequel.”

Music, Nakul believes is about exploring different notes. Since Love Mocktail 2 is a romantic film, it does not require a specific genre of music. “For me, it is not about the style that I need to incorporate but the ability to deliver good content.”

According to the composer, “Love Mocktail 2 is a balanced film, it has a mix of electronic and folk music with a ballad, a bubbly number, and an acoustic one. I have composed the kind of music that I would relate to, that I want others to relate to as well.”

As a singer there is not much room for creativity, Nakul says. “With composing, there is a lot of room to explore, to mix different genres and create something new. Being a composer also helps me be a better singer. Composing is a huge responsibility, where we need to balance the musical aspects without overpowering the movie.”

The 31-year-old composer says his journey has not been entirely easy. “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa was a start to my singing career. I worked as a chorus singer for AR Rahman and eventually started singing tracks for him, then forayed into a jazz band, and later mixing.”

Scoring for the big and small screen is different, says Nakul. “A theatre needs a heavier score. People stream content on to their mobiles too. Catering to viewers in tier two and three cities as well as balancing between the needs of OTT and theatres is slightly hard.”

Love Mocktail 2 is scheduled for release in December 2021.