‘Nagabhairavi’ takes you on a fantasy path from October 12

HYDERABAD:

10 October 2020 13:52 IST

The extravagant saga on Zee Telugu presents the efforts of two individuals to save ‘nagasampada’

If you like fantasy tales, here’s something on television to distract your mind from the stress of pandemic. Zee Telugu’s new serial Nagabhairavi is the saga of two individuals and their fight to save ‘nagasampada’. Highlighted by VFX extravaganza, the show is set to go on air from October 12

Shot in Nagavaram village near Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, the show chronicles the story of Nagarjuna (enacted by Pawon Sae) and Bhairavi (Yashmi Gowda). The onus of securing the legacy of Nagasampada is upon Bhairavi, as it has been passed on to her through ancestors. Lord Shiva blesses Bhairavi with a divine amulet and when her life is in danger, Nagarjuna is her only protector. The story depicts how the two fight all odds to secure Nagasampada and how courage, grit and determination are weapons to fight the evil.

Set in the present-day aesthetics, the show traverses a mystical and enigmatic world showing how the poison bearers struggle to attain the Nagasampada. The cast also includes Kalki Raja, Ashwini and Sravani. Interestingly, actors Pawon and Kalki have turned producers for the first time with this project.

Says actor-turned-producer Kalki Raja, “Nagabhairavi is my baby; we believe the show’s visual effects and presentation are of a different dimension and hope it will appeal to all members in a family.” Pawon considers Nagabharavi an opportunity to fulfil his dreams to be a producer.

Versatile actress Ramya Krishnan is the show’s brand ambassador. According to a release, the promo and title song featuring her have already created a buzz.

(Produced by 27 Pictures, Nagabhairavi premières on October 12; Monday – Saturday at 7:30 PM on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.)