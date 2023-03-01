‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ to be performed at Oscars this year

March 01, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST

Naatu Naatu, the arresting tune from the Telugu action epic RRR, will be performed at the Oscars ceremony this year, the producers said on February 28.

The singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will be travelling to Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre to perform the iconic song on March 12 for the 95th Oscars ceremony.

Naatu Naatu is also in the running for the best original song trophy, competing against the likes of Lady Gaga (“ Hold My Hand”), Rihanna (“ Lift Me Up”), Mitski and David Byrne (“ This Is a Life”) and Diane Warren (“ Applause”).

The song won the “Best Original Song” award at the 80th Golden Globes this year, making history as the first Indian song to claim a victory in the category.

Naatu Naatu’s cultural appeal has surpassed borders, languages and mediums. It has garnered a hefty 122 million views on YouTube and inspired enviable TikTok challenges where people break into a dance-off. Reels, radios and television have collectively elevated the song, composed by M. M. Keeravani, to a veritable anthem.

On Sunday, South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok posted a 53-second rendition of the song on Twitter, which had clocked more than 4.8 million views as of today.