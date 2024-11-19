Zedd’s Telos Tour to stop in India with two Sunburn Arena shows

German EDM artist Zedd is set to perform in India as part of his Telos Tour 2025. Sunburn Arena has announced two shows: March 6 at the Manpho Convention Center in Bengaluru and March 7 at Huda Gymkhana, Sector 29, in Delhi-NCR.

The Grammy Award-winning producer known for hits like Clarity and The Middle, is bringing his globally recognized tour to Indian audiences for the first time. The Telos Tour is noted for its intricate visuals, dynamic lighting, and the high-energy electronic music Zedd is known for.

Commenting on the upcoming shows, Zedd said, “The energy of the Indian crowd is truly one of a kind, and I’ve always felt an incredible connection with my fans here. These two shows promise to be filled with unforgettable moments, and I can’t wait to share my music and passion with everyone.”

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh described the tour as a significant moment for India’s electronic music fans. “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Zedd for two shows. His influence in the electronic music scene is unmatched, and we’re confident these performances will resonate with fans,” he said

Tickets go live on November 20th, 2024 at 12 PM IST, exclusively on BookMyShow.