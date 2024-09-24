Zamna electronic music festival makes its debut in India this weekend

Electronic music festivals seem to be all the rage, not just globally, but in India too. ZAMNA, the electronic music festival, is making its debut in India this weekend. Embodying the life and spirit of Tulum, a charming little town in Mexico known for its gorgeous beaches, ZAMNA celebrates cutting-edge sounds and natural beauty.

The pilot India edition will feature a mix of international performances such as Mind Against, Kahani vs Kunal Merchant, Giorgia Anguili, Shall Ocin and Animal Picnic.

According to Karan Narang of Paradox India, co-curator of the festival, Zamna is more than just a festival, it connects people promoting a sense of community.

“The rise of experiences surrounding electronic music across various genres has been quite evident in the last few years. We are also seeing a lot of international talent wanting to perform in India,” said Meghana Bhogle, Head of IPs & Touring, insider.in, who is part of the curating team.

Setting the pace will be Mind Against, an Italian-born Berlin-based duo with a slick, moving take on techno, house and IDM. Their sound draws inspiration from the psychedelic hooks of the 1980s soundtracks and modern dance music. Indo Warehouse’s Kahani aka Armaan Gupta and Kunal Merchant will up the ante with their signature blend of South Asian culture, rhythms and sounds fused with global house and techno in their set, ‘Kahani vs Kunal Merchant.’ The duo seemed like a no-brainer to the organisers, considering they are one of the hottest performers to bring the Indian sound on the global scale, intricately using the dance rhythms with a South Asian touch.

Italy-based composer and multi-instrumentalist Giorgia Anguili will bring an energetic groove with her versatile set, seamlessly moving among pop, techno and house music. Her performance will feature vocals, samples and loops enhanced by a range of toy instruments. “I love India. It is a country where I always can learn about wisdom, so I am very grateful to be back,” said Giorgia.

Known for his innovative approach to music, Shall Ocin will elevate his sound to new and unexplored heights with a mesmerising blend of cutting-edge soundscapes, beats and custom-made effects. The ‘Crash into My Love’ artiste promises to create an unforgettable experience for every attendee. “Over the last few years, I have seen an exponential growth in the audience in India. And electronic music is gaining a lot of fans here. People have an outstanding energy and that makes it easy to connect,” he said.

The party would be incomplete without Animal Picnic, the Spanish powerhouses Iñigo and Daniel. Renowned for captivating audiences worldwide with their blend of house, techno, progressive and Afro rhythms, they are known for their standout tracks like ‘Sinopsia’ and ‘Kapote’. The duo will take attendees on a cathartic music journey, making it one of the must-see performances of the festival. “There’s a rising passion for varied music genres, especially among the youth. It’s exciting to see India becoming a key player in the global music scene,” said Animal Picnic, who are performing in India after a year.

Akshat Kumar, co-founder, WMS Entertainment, who is also part of the curating team elaborated on how the audience can look forward to custom lighting, state-of-the-art sound design and spectacular visuals at the festival, promising a multisensory delight.

“We hope to set a benchmark for electronic experiences in the country,” concluded Narang.

ZAMNA India will perform at NESCO, Mumbai, on September 28; and at Gymkhana Club, Gurugram, on September 29.

