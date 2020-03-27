Zaeden unveils his new song ‘Kya Karoon’

Artiste Sahil Sharma, who goes by the stage name Zaeden, has unveiled his new song titled ‘Kya Karoon’.

Sharing a brief note about the song, the singer stated that it is based on his memories of innocent, adolescent love: “I travelled back in time to relive my school memories for this track. I used to have a big crush on a girl and was clueless about what to do about it. What inspired me to write this song was to create that feeling of love into an expression that would break the barriers of language.”

He then added, “I feel anyone who prefers listening to soothing music will like ‘Kya Karoon’? I feel everyone goes through something like this while in school or college, which makes these lyrics very relatable.”

Zaeden has represented India at some of the biggest music festivals like Tomorrowland and Marenostrum. He also performed with Justin Bieber during the India leg of his Purpose Tour in 2017.

Zaeden’s new song ‘Kya Karoon?’ is available on JioSaavn’s Artist Originals.