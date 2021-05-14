Yuvan Shankar Raja, AR Ameen collaborate for new spiritual single

Titled ‘Tala Al Badru Alayna’, the Islamic indie song has been released on the occasion of Eid

On the occasion of Eid, composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and AR Rahman’s son AR Ameen have come together to collaborate for a Nasheed / Islamic indie song titled Tala Al Badru Alayna.

The song’s composing, mixing and arranging has been done by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who has also sung in the track along with Ameen. Zafroon Nizar has penned the Tamil lyrics of the song. The original Arabic lyrics are by People of Madinah (to welcome Prophet Mohammed Pbuh). Tala Al Badru Alayna is a traditional Islamic poem that has its roots etched in the history of Islam.

In a statement, Yuvan Shankar Raja said, “I am feeling happy to work with my brother A.R. Ameen for the first time, that too in a blessed song like Tala Al Badru Alayna. It’s a happy moment to have this song unveiled on this beautiful occasion of Eid. This is a festival of sharing. Henceforth, the income generated through this song will be contributed to the poor and needy.”

A.R. Ameen also said, “It gives me immense joy and pleasure to work with brother Yuvan in this divine track. May Eid bring you and your families, peace and serenity.”