Yugendran brings alive father Malaysia Vasudevan’s timeless songs

It was an evening that belonged to lovers of Malaysia Vasudevan’s songs. A singer with several hits to his credit, his was a voice that was known for its versatility and melody.

Malaysia Vasudevan’s son Yugendran, who has been touring across the globe with Ilaiyaraaja’s troupe, presented a concert in Chennai, after a hiatus of two years.

In the programme ‘Voice of Malaysia Vasudevan,’ organised by Abbas Cultural, Yugendran began with the song ‘Poove ilaya poove’ from the film Kozhi Koovuthu. This sweet treat was followed by ‘Thanga changili’, a soft romantic number, from the film Thooral Ninnu Pochu. U.K. Murali’s presentation of ‘Manidan’ (film Manidan) captured the strident notes of the original.

Father’s favourite song

Yugendran sang ‘Poonkatru thirumbumaa’, the song where a middle-aged Sivaji and a young Radha exchange musical notes. He said although ‘Poonkatru’ was the song most people liked in the film Mudal Mariyathai, his father’s favourite was ‘Vetti veru Vasam’, which he presented as a tribute to his father’s memory.

Yugendran said that when Ilaiyaraaja arrived on the music scene, the bass guitar came into its own. The popular composer’s knowledge of western music helped him exploit the potential of this instrument to the hilt.

Versatile rendition

After singing ‘Oru thendral puyalagi varume’, Yugendran said that this high-pitched song left a singer drained of all energy even in a concert. In those days when technology was not so advanced, a small slip meant having to record a song all over again. Imagine if a song like ‘Oru thendral’ had to be repeated! But the singers of the time were able to complete such songs in one take. That is why they are considered legends, he said.

Yugendran and Anusha Karthik, who has shared the stage with stalwarts such as SPB, Yesudas and many others, came up with ‘Per vechalum vekkaama’ from Michael Madana Kama Rajan. This was a song that added to the riotous jollity of the film, presenting in a few minutes the entire premise of the story, not to mention the hilarious mix ups.

Mathangi Ajithkumar was the female voice accompanying Yugendran for the slow, sensual number ‘Nilaa kaayudhu’ (film Sakalakala Vallavan). Mathangi has sung in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada movies, and her professionalism was evident in her singing. She reproduced every one of Janaki’s sibilant sighs and seductive moans.

The enchanting Madhyamavati-based ‘Aagaya gangai’ and ‘Ooru vittu ooru vandhu’ in Shanmukapriya were among the other songs presented by Yugendran. The audience had many requests for him, but obviously he could not comply with all of them. Effective orchestral support was provided by Udhaya Ragam UK Murali Innisai Mazhai.

