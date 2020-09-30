Your Hump Day playlist to overcome creative blocks

There is no formula for overcoming a creative block. What helps musician Keethan Sivanathan is to crawl inside his blanket, put headphones on and listen to other people’s music. This is his Playlist, of all the songs that help him overcome Hump Day

‘The Horizon of Saudade’ by AR Rahman

AR Rahman is a huge influence in my music when it comes to arrangement, improvisations, rhythms and layering. I hope I can recreate 1% of the impact he has. This piece is from his recent latest album Dil Bechara and I remember listening to it on loop for hours. It makes you miss someone who may not even exist!

‘I Like Me Better’ by Lauv

Lauv is one of my favourite pop artists. His production sounds modern, springy and refreshing. I was mind-blown when I realised that the hook in ‘I Like Me Better’ is actually his voice and not a violin or a synth. He inspires me to search for unique tones.

‘In Your Arms’ by Illenium

Illenium introduced me to melodic future bass. His drops are heavy on the melodies and evoke a feeling of euphoria. This one with X Ambassadors is my personal favourite from his latest album Ascend.

‘Udd Gaye’ by Ritviz

Ritviz is one of the few artists who changed the Indian indie music scene. His funky EDM rhythms blended with Indian Classical melodies set him apart from everyone else. I hope I can meet and jam with him someday.

‘Dust’ by Hans Zimmer

I’ll forever be in awe of Hans Zimmer’s soundscapes. He is the master of ‘minimal composition, maximum production’. His technique of fusing orchestral drums and strings with electronic synths heavily influences my music.

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in