Your Hump Day playlist to overcome creative blocks

‘The Horizon of Saudade’ by AR Rahman
AR Rahman is a huge influence in my music when it comes to arrangement, improvisations, rhythms and layering. I hope I can recreate 1% of the impact he has. This piece is from his recent latest album Dil Bechara and I remember listening to it on loop for hours. It makes you miss someone who may not even exist!
‘I Like Me Better’ by Lauv
Lauv is one of my favourite pop artists. His production sounds modern, springy and refreshing. I was mind-blown when I realised that the hook in ‘I Like Me Better’ is actually his voice and not a violin or a synth. He inspires me to search for unique tones.
‘In Your Arms’ by Illenium
Illenium introduced me to melodic future bass. His drops are heavy on the melodies and evoke a feeling of euphoria. This one with X Ambassadors is my personal favourite from his latest album Ascend.
‘Udd Gaye’ by Ritviz
Ritviz is one of the few artists who changed the Indian indie music scene. His funky EDM rhythms blended with Indian Classical melodies set him apart from everyone else. I hope I can meet and jam with him someday.
‘Dust’ by Hans Zimmer
I’ll forever be in awe of Hans Zimmer’s soundscapes. He is the master of ‘minimal composition, maximum production’. His technique of fusing orchestral drums and strings with electronic synths heavily influences my music.
