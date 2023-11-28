Youngsters in traditional nagaswaram and thavil playing families raise hopes about the future of these instruments

November 28, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Kavin, a fourth standard student and a fifth generation nagaswaram artiste belongs to Idumbavanam, an abode of Shiva, praised by Saivite saints in their hymns. When not attending school, he accompanies his father Prakash Ilayaraja, a nagaswaram artiste and teacher, who, with Vijay Karthikeyan, regularly performs in temple festivals, weddings and other events.

Kalyanapuram K.G.S. Dhayaparan is pursuing a degree in Visual Communication besides playing nagaswaram with his brother Vedhagiri, a Class 10 student. Their father is the well-known nagaswaram artiste K.G. Srinivasan.

Across the board, youngsters are taking to learning and keeping alive this traditional instruments, while pursuing academics. This heartening change is a departure when families of nagaswaram and thavil players discouraged their wards from following in their footsteps, because they felt that it was a difficult vocation that commanded no respect.

Straddling two worlds

V. Gopeeswaran, a Class 9 student, has already become a full-fledged thavil player and regularly participates in concerts with his teacher T.B. Radhakrishnan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the family’s wish that Kavin should pursue nagaswaram, but we have left it to him to decide whether to make a career out of it,” says Ilayaraja.

Srinivasan agrees. “For generations, our family has been playing the instrument at the Kalyanapuram Perumal temple. I am happy my sons are taking it forward,” he reiterates.

Home of past masters

Places such as Thiruvavaduthurai, Thiruvidaimarudur, Thiuveezhimizhalai, Thiruvenkadu and Nachiyarkoil, which are known to have produced great nagaswaram and thavil players, who dominated the music world, hardly have any descendents left.

Nachiyarkoil Raghava Pillai’s son Vasudevan once said his father would chase him away when he tried to play the thavil. A few other schools, including Injikudi and Semponnarkoil, continue to follow the tradition.

“It is not as if I do not want my sons to take up nagaswaram. I am more concerned if they will measure up to the standard of the Semponnarkoil school,” says SRG Rajanna, the nonagenarian nagaswaram exponent.

Notwithstanding the misgivings, nagaswaram and thavil players have proliferated not just in the Thanjavur region, which in the words of Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer “is a treasure trove of nagaswaram and thavil music”, but across the State. In Tamil Nadu, there are around 200 nagaswaram troupes with many playing both this instrument and the thavil.

Increase in opportunities

One more reason for the increase in the number of players is the establishment of music schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu, and the craft becoming remunerative.

There’s been an increase in the number of naiyandi melam troupes — nagaswaram and thavil musicians playing folk tunes and film songs during local festivals, besides Carnatic music.

One can witness this increase in number of artistes in Chennai too, which has fine players like Mylai Karthikeyan.

“There is no dearth of opportunities now, which ensures a steady income, with these artistes getting to perform in other states and in temples abroad,” says nagaswaram artiste Injikudi M. Mariappan.

According to T.P.N. Ramanathan, son of Pallavi expert Thirumeignanam Natarajasundaram Pillai, in Tamil Nadu artistes get to play more at weddings than in temples. In fact, Jaffna-based nagaswaram players Balamurugan and Kumaran regularly visit Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to perform in temples.

Terada Yoshitaka, a Japanese scholar on South Indian classical music, and the author of the book T.N. Rajarathinam Pillai: Charisma, Caste Rivalry and the Contested Past in South India, says: “Nagaswaram were first played in the concert hall in the 1930s”. Thiruvavaduthurai Rajarathinam Pillai is believed to have initiated such performances.

Exclusive nagaswaram festivals

A heartening development is that different organisations are conducting exclusive nagaswaram festivals. One such is the Parvadini YouTube channel, whose founder and music historianLalitha Ram feels that instead of restricting nagaswaram playing to inauguration and valedictory ceremonies at sabhas, they should be included in the concert schedule.

The reason for Periya Melam troupes not being invited to perform at concert halls since many feel they are most suitable for outdoor performances, writes Terada. Of course, there is no denying that the sound of the transformed thavil with iron belts instead of leather is so loud that it drowns the music from the nagaswaram.

Also, nagaswaram and thavil players rue the comparisons to past masters in the field.

Summing up the situation, Prakash Ilayaraja says, though social and religious events keep nagaswaram and thavil artistes busy, what they yearn for is playing concerts like other artistes for a discerning audience in auditoriums.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT