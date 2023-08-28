HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Young Carnatic vocalist Kashyap Mahesh impresses with his voice and presentation

Performing at Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust’s annual music festival, he displayed a good understanding of every aspect of music

August 28, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

G. Swaminathan
Kashyap Mahesh’s concert at Srinivasa Sastri Hall, in Mylapore on August 19, 2023. The programme is organised by Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust.

Kashyap Mahesh’s concert at Srinivasa Sastri Hall, in Mylapore on August 19, 2023. The programme is organised by Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

R. Kashyap Mahesh’s vocal recital for Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust’s annual music festival was remarkable because of his robust voice, selection of kritis, and presentation. Kashyap is a multi-talented youngster with achievements in art, computers, musicology and teaching.

The Nattai raga composition ‘Sri mahaganapathe’, by Maharajapuram Santhanam with intricately knit chittaswarams gave a fine start to the concert. It was appended with a few rounds of swarakalpana. The next was Tyagaraja’s ‘Orajupuchu’ in Kannadagowla, which came with a solid swara package.

Commendable rendition

Majesty and musical wisdom ruled the concert. Kashyap then moved on to Pantuvarali raga essay. He chose the phrases with care and developed the raga through commendable brigas and karvais. The composition was Tyagaraja’s ‘Sambo mahadeva’, an apt choice. The extrapolation at ‘Paramadayakara’ demonstrated the vocalist’s ability to blend poignancy and perfection. The swarakalpana that followed was impeccable too.

Kashyap Mahesh’s concert at Srinivasa Sastri Hall, in Mylapore on August 19, 2023. The programme is organised by Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust.

Kashyap Mahesh’s concert at Srinivasa Sastri Hall, in Mylapore on August 19, 2023. The programme is organised by Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

Maharajapuram Santhanam’s soulful ‘Chandrasekara saraswatiye’ in raga Hindolam was a perfect filler for the vocalist to move on to the main raga, Khamas. Kashyap’s raga alapana was marked by smooth glides, intricate curves and appropriate stopovers. There could not have been a better choice than Mysore Vasudevachar’s  ‘Brochevarevarura’. The rendition of the popular kriti and the swaraprasthara on the pallavi with many striking combinations, especially the dhaivatam-centric ones, and the final korvai once again stood testimony to the talent of this young musician.

Imaginative raga essays

Senior and competent artistes such as V.V. Srinivasa Rao on the violin, Thanjavur Kumar on the mridangam and M. Gururaj on the morsing added to the concert’s appeal. Srinivasa Rao’s versions of Pantuvarali and Khamas stood out for melody and imagination. The tani avartanam was brief yet was a fine show of camaraderie.

Kashyap Mahesh’s concert at Srinivasa Sastri Hall, in Mylapore on August 19, 2023. The programme is organised by Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust.

Kashyap Mahesh’s concert at Srinivasa Sastri Hall, in Mylapore on August 19, 2023. The programme is organised by Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer Trust. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

‘Govinda ninna namame’ in raga Janasammodhini by Purandaradasa and the Sivaranjani thillana by Maharajapuram Santhanam were the tail-end pieces.

Before winding up the concert with Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Karpagame kann paarai’ in Madhyamavati, Kashyap expressed his admiration for Maharajapuram Santhanam’s melodious and scholarly music.

Related Topics

Friday Review / Carnatic Classical / music

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.