Kiara Academy proves you can’t stop the beat with their upcoming show

08 September 2021 15:06 IST

The Show Must Go On, the upcoming show by Bengaluru’s Kiara Academy is a virtual concert and contest

With the uncertain nature of the pandemic, lockdowns and curfew, musicals and live shows seem to have become a thing of the past. Taking the current circumstances in their stride, the students of the Kiara Academy of Performing Arts in Bengaluru will be presenting a virtual concert and contest on September 12.

Titled The Show Must Go On, the event will feature music videos directed and produced by the students of the Academy. Seven teams will showcase their skills at the event, which will be streamed on YouTube.

“We had prepared for a live show earlier this year, but the second wave put paid to those plans,” says Wendy Dickson, director, Kiara Academy of Performing Arts. “However, the students really wanted to perform and eventually came up with this idea for a virtual show where we could invite audiences to be a part of the programme.”

Wendy says the event was conceptualised, designed, directed and produced by the senior students of Kiara who fall in the age group of 15 to 19. “Each team shot their segment at different locations, sticking to the eight-minute time length, which is the standard for a stage show,” she says, with obvious pride in their efforts.

“Seven teams will present their pieces and the viewers can vote for the best performance,” says Wendy, adding that a panel of judges comprising Chicago-based Rahael Mathew-Rosario, a specialist in Music Theatre, Axel Rodericks, HOD Music, GEMS Modern Academy in Dubai, and Bengaluru-based musician Jonathan Wesley would preside over the event.

“Both the judges’ and audience votes will be added to a total of 100 points per team. The winners will be announced at the end of the show, which will be anchored by Bengaluru’s theatre artistes Ashish Sen, Munira Sen and Arvind Kasthuri.”

Proceeds from the sale of tickets, which is also being handled by the students of Kiara, will be donated to BOSCO Rainbow Home for Girls. The 90-minute event will be live streamed on September 12 at 7pm (IST) on Youtube. For e-tickets priced at ₹ 250, call +91 9632371678