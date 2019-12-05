Worth the candle!

The inheritance and transference of classical arts like music and dance have always been possible through the Guru Shishya Parampara. ‘Uttaradhikar’ has to do with the unremitting process of carrying forward the age old tradition of our art and culture to a worthy disciple, who in turn becomes the torch bearer, transmitting the tradition and knowledge of his Guru to his own disciples.

Raza Foundation’s Uttaradhikar Festival featured brilliant disciples of eminent gurus, selected and recommended by the gurus themselves, affirming them inheritors of their tradition and style.

Akash Anand

The festival opened at the IIC, with an engaging sarod recital by Akash Anand, a dedicated disciple of Pt. Biswajeet Roy Choudhury. Selecting a raga like Kamod and then the restrained treatment with a rich and resonant alaap-jod-jhala and the choicest compositions in vilambit, madhya and drut laya, replete with parallel swar sequences in all three octaves and the complicated taan patterns, spoke highly about both, the temperament and training of Akash. He also played a melodious Kalawati and a few nostalgic traditional compositions in Kafi, supported by an understanding tabla player in Prashant Trivedi.

Dhrupad Gayan by Ashutosh Bhattacharya, a diligent disciple of Dr. Ritwik Sanyal, proved that the main thing about Dhrupad tradition is its authenticity. A true shishya or disciple is one whose ears have been trained to be the final arbiters of what a raga should be. The inner landscape of a raga, known to the singer only through his ears, becomes the voice of the tradition, which is literally a Gurumukhi Vidya.

The detailed Dhrupad alap followed by the Chautal and Sool-tala compositions in the sombre Sandhi-Prakash-Raga Shree, had the resonance of his Guru. Ashutosh also presented a traditional composition of his gharana – “Panchhin Mani Garud…” in raga Jog, which had all four components of Dhrupad namely Sthayi, Antara, Sanchari and Abhog, unlike the ones with only Sthayi and Antara, being sung these days.

Hindustani vocal concert

Prof. Harvindar Singh

Earlier, the Habitat World presented a Hindustani vocal recital by Prof. Harvindar Singh from Chandigarh at the Habitat Centre. Accompanied on harmonium by Paromita Mukherjee, on tabla by Ud. Akhtar Hussain and vocal support by his son and disciple Arun Deep and Arvindar Singh, Prof. Singh presented vilambit and chhota khayal compositions of Yunus Hussain Khan in raga Gorakh Kalyan, preceded with the typical Dhrupad Ang ‘Nom tom’ Alap-chari of Agra Gharana. The Maru Bihag next, although not contrasting enough choice of the second raga, had again the Sadra set to Jhaptala and a Teentala composition of Ud. Yunus Hussain Khan. This showed his inclination towards Agra Gharana.

The surprising aspect of his performance though, were the incurring elements of other gharanas as well, hence one felt like knowing a little bit more about his musical background. An academically sound Professor at the Punjab University, Dr Singh completed his post graduate studies and a doctorate in Music from Punjab University. Born and brought up in a musical family of Mohali village, Singh was initiated into music by his father Bhai Santa Singh, a noted Gurbani Kirtankar. Fond of classical music from childhood, Harvindar was an avid listener of All India Radio and loved listening to the stalwarts of various Gharanas.

Fascinated by the vigour, powerful voice throw and the rhythmic ‘Layakari’ of Agra Gharana, he decided to be trained in Agra Gayaki. Singh was fortunate enough to be trained under Ud.Yunus Hussain Khan and Pt. Yashpal of Agra Gharana, but admiration for the nuances of other gharanas inculcated by the AIR from his younger days, took him to Pt. L.K. Pandit and Pt. Atam Prakash Sharma of Gwalior Gharana, Trilochan Singh, a disciple of Abdul Waheed Khan, the doyen of Kirana Gharana and also to Pt. Gopal Krishna, the eminent Vichitra veena player.

The composite effect of all these inputs were visible in his well-rendered concert that concluded with the popular ‘Shabad’ of Guru Teg Bahadur, “Sadho mann ka maan tyago…”.