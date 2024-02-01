World music comes to Bengaluru this February

February 01, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Glass Beams, Noisy Pots

February 3, 9 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹1,499 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

Two international acts take the stage at Fandom this weekend, including the mystique-heavy, masked trio from Australia — psychedelic band Glass Beams and Czech Republic’s high-energy duo Noisy Pots. Glass Beams, known for their Indian disco and Bollywood-tinged groovy jams, are back to performing in India just over a month after making their debut at Magnetic Fields Festival in Rajasthan. Presently one of the world’s most acclaimed acts, they’re packing their energy into a club setting.

Noisy Pots, for their part, are bringing a different kind of energy since they primarily started out making electronic music and using kitchen utensils as a sounding board. Comprising artistes Michal Supak and Jakub Tengler who come from a classical music and jazz background, the duo are also on an India tour with a stop in Bengaluru. The show is organised as part of the larger, recently launched initiative Around India, which aims to bring Indian and international bands across the country.

India Cocktail Week

February 3 and 4, 3 pm onwards

Jayamahal Palace Hotel

Tickets: ₹799 (per day), ₹999 (season pass) via Insider.in

After setting up around the country for editions that combine music, spirits and food, India Cocktail Week returns to Bengaluru for a two-day festival format this weekend at Jayamahal Palace. Among the main draws on the lineup is Finnish DJ and producer Yotto, who will headline India Cocktail Week on Day One. Joining him are electronic artistes such as Stalvart John (co-founder of the well-travelled Dynamite Disco Club for disco music) and Double A, plus singer-songwriter Mary Ann.

Day Two at ICW includes DJ-producers such as Kampai and Talin joining seasoned dance music selector Sickflip. City-based neo-hip hop and soul-informed group T.ill Apes will be on as well, rounding out a diverse lineup of music that is likely to keep everyone’s feet moving.

Vasu Dixit Collective, Param

February 4, 8:30 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

As far as programming diverse lineups with some shared sonic ground between them, this Sunday will see Bengaluru-based trio Vasu Dixit Collective belt out Kannada-electronic in a way that only they have championed, alongside the progressive rock and fusion-inspired sound of Mysore band Param. The Vasu Dixit Collective — founded by artist Vasu Dixit from folk rockers Swarathma — is completed by producers Manu Shrivastava and Joel Sakkari.

On the back of releasing songs such as ‘Mullu Reignited’, there’s a new dancefloor-oriented sound in store from the group. Param, who released their debut album Upasana last year, are sticking to the Bengaluru and Mysore circuit for now, delivering versatile performances that incorporate free-wheeling vocals, funky riffs and more.

Malhar Mela ft Indian Ocean, Gauley Bhai

February 3, 6:30 pm onwards

Confluence Club, GoodEarth Malhar, Kengeri

Tickets: ₹1,500, via BookMyShow

The upcoming edition of annual gathering Malhar Mela — which has taken place since 2018 at the GoodEarth Malhar community’s Confluence Club in Kengeri — will host New Delhi fusion veterans Indian Ocean alongside Kalimpong/Bengaluru band Gauley Bhai. While Indian Ocean are known for their unmistakable progressive rock, fusion and Indian classical-influenced sound that was most recently captured in their album Tu Hai in 2023, Gauley Bhai have often had a big draw in their second home Bengaluru.

Their brand of Nepali-language music that draws from Afro-rock, folk and more has been most recently heard on songs such as ‘Aunty Ko Tato Bagaicha’ and ‘Rang Pheri.’ The band said about the latter release, which was out in November last year, “Rang Feri (Changing Colors) is our new song, thematically situated in love. The lyrics are a portrait of a relationship and it’s changing textures. ‘Rang Feri’ marks a shift in sound in what we have released so far. Spending more time in our studio together and exploring different ways of recording and producing music has led us to a new approach for upcoming releases.”

