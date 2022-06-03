World Jazz Festival comes to Bengaluru this weekend

Following its success in Mumbai and Pune, Banyan Tree brings the World Jazz Festival to Bengaluru this year

For their second edition, the World Jazz Festival in collaboration with Banyan Tree and the Amersfoort Festival of Netherlands comes to Bengaluru on June 3. Artists from the Netherlands, South Africa, Spain, America and India, will participate in the event.

Launched in 2020, the aim of Banyan Tree’s World Jazz Festival was to bring world-class jazz to India. “We’ve been to quite a few jazz concerts abroad and when we attended the Amersfoort Festival of Netherlands we thought it would be a good idea to bring that beautiful presentation to India too. We know for a fact that there are a substantial number of people here who love this genre of music,” says Nandini Mahesh, one of the directors of Banyan Tree.

While Mumbai-based Banyan Tree has brought Hindustani, Carnatic and fusion concerts to Bengaluru, this is the first time they will be presenting a jazz event. “Audiences in Bengaluru are special when it comes to appreciating different genres of music. It’s truly heartwarming and all the efforts seems worth it when we see their response,” adds Nandini.

Talking about the artistes who will be performing for this edition, Nandini says, “Each one is a master of their chosen art. Alexander Beets, one of the directors of the Amersfoort Festival and Saskia Laroo and her band, were a part of the first edition and will be back again this year. Saskia was a huge hit in Mumbai — she was spellbinding on stage and amazing as she interacted with school children at another event.”

According to Nandini, Prasanna also known as Guitar Prasanna, is at ease performing classical Carnatic as he is with a rock ’n’ roll band. “He’s like a chameleon; he transforms for whichever genre he chooses to play. It’s a rare talent,” she laughs.

The Alexander Beets Quintet featuring Paul van Kessel and Nathalie Schaap, the Saskia Laroo Band and Prasanna will be performing in Bengaluru on June 3, for the World Jazz Festival at the MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar from 7.30 pm.

The World Jazz Festival will continue in Mumbai on June 4 and 5.

Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com