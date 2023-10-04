ADVERTISEMENT

World Cup 2023 | Chennai musicians create Carnatic music anthem to celebrate cricket

October 04, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST

P Unnikrishnan, Palghat R Ramprasad and Sikkil Gurucharan have teamed up for ‘Cricket Endraal Bharatham’, a Carnatic cricket anthem

Srinivasa Ramanujam
Srinivasa Ramanujam

Sikkil Gurucharan, Palghat R Ramprasad and Unnikrishnan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the grounds of Chennai’s Vivekananda College, three aspiring musicians — who would later go on to become leading names in the music industry— would often indulge in a game of cricket.

P Unnikrishnan, Palghat R Ramprasad and Sikkil Gurucharan are from different batches of the college, but the one thing that united them other than love for songs was cricket.

It is no wonder then that, several years later, the three have teamed up for a song on the sport they dearly love. With ‘Cricket Endraal Bharatham’ (and the Hindi version ‘Cricket Hi Tho Bharath Hai’), the trio fuses Carnatic music and the hype around World Cup Cricket 2023 that kickstarts on October 5. The recently-released song has Tamil lyrics by Muthumani and music by Raghuram and Ramprasad.

“I believe that this is the first attempt of its kind to take Carnatic music to a mass field like sports,” says Ramprasad, who has conceptualised the track, “The ragas include Vasantha, to indicate the fervour and spirit that went with India’s 2011 win, and Desh, for hopefulness and patriotism for 2023.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
P. Unnikrishnan: Career span of a singer is being reduced

During the shoot of the music video, the three bonded not just over their music but also discussing their favourite cricketers who could create an impact in this World Cup. “There’s a line in the song that goes, ‘Ashwin-in yukthi anigalai mirala vaikum’ (Ashwin’s strategy will mesmerise the opponent teams) that we wrote during a time when we did not know if he was going to be in the squad. But it all came together well,” adds Ramprasad.

The making of the song, ‘Cricket Endraal Bharatham’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For Unnikrishnan, this was a chance to give back to a game he loved — and even played professionally — not too long ago. “Carnatic music has many nuances, just like cricket,” feels Unnikrishnan, who even tries his hand at a bit of leg spin even as he sings a classical line about Indian left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

Sikkil Gurucharan, who sings lines about Jasprit Bumrah among other aspects, chips in, “Cricket and music are an integral part of every Indian’s life and there’s no better occasion than the World Cup to bring them together.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US