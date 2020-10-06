Music video ‘Oo Jeevitham’ encourages us to appreciate every moment in life

With Shakthisree Gopalan lending vocals, the song was shot by Hyderabad-based production house Rolling Shutters

Rolling Shutters, a film and advertisement production house based in Hyderabad, has released a new music video O Jeevitham. Sung by Shakthisree Gopalan and Rajeev Raj (Take5 Records), the song is about strengthening the connection with oneself and slowing down to appreciate the beauty around us. “How do you react when things take an unwanted turn in life? Do you let difficult emotions make you angry and dejected, taking a toll on your mental and physical health or move on appreciating every moment? ” asks,Venkat Kalyan of Rolling Shutters.

Forging bonds

Shakthisree Gopalan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 5.22-minute video shows a woman (actor Swetaa Varma) travelling in a metro, looking unhappy after reading a message on her mobile. Instead of letting negative emotions take over, she puts on her motorcycle gear to ride on an open road. With the wind on her face, she explores a new station, meeting and helping strangers. She takes time for herself, relaxes and does things she enjoys the most and feels rejuvenated. Some of its lines include: Oo Jeevitam, yegirellave yedemaina, Oo Jeevitam neekosame, Daarivvadaa aakasame, navvesi vellipoda, nirashaina kuda, thalonchi tirigipodaa ootame, ontarai, thelikai yegiripodaa, yentha lothu baadhaina, kashtame tharalipodaa venakki...

Venkat Kalyan (L), Swetaa Swetaa Varmaand Sriman keerthi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

When Sriman Keerthi (lyricist) and Venkat Kalyan of the production house were bouncing ideas back and forth three years ago, they proposed a video of a woman riding a bike and forging new paths for herself. That idea couldn’t take off and the team was busy with other projects. Then Rajeev Raj got on board last year and arranged, composed and produced a tune to words written by Sriman.

Recording during lockdown

Composer Rajeev Raj | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The music video was shot for four days in Secunderabad, Vikarabad and Ananthagiri Hills and Penguin Resorts (near Sarpanpally lake, Vikarabad) in 2019. Explaining how the song was recorded during the lockdown, Venkat says, “The entertainment industry was completely shut due to the pandemic, but music composer Rajeev Raj, singer Shakthisree Gopalan and lyricist and director Sriman Keerthi connected virtually to take things forward. The audio was produced virtually.”

Cinematographer Sai Kiran Parsha | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Lyrics was translated into English and Telugu words were pronounced and recorded and sent to the singer for an easy reference. Shakthisree recorded the track at her home studio and sent it back to the composer. The final song mix and mastering was done by Sanjay Das (Tapeloop Records).

The music video is jointly produced by Rolling Shutter Films and Take5Records.