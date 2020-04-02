With music as the key

We have been forced into isolation, perhaps the most conducive period for creativity. And for musicians this could be the opportunity to think, ponder and introspect about their art. And there is an outpouring of music on various social media platforms. From Facebook live concerts to parodies of famous songs to artistes doing a virtual jugalbandi, seasoned musicians and amateurs alike are using music to resist the all-pervasive ennui. These videos feature musicians playing their own music, singing a concert from home or jamming with a fellow musician using a digital tool. But what are they listening to other than practising music amidst the current lockdown?

Shubha Mudgal says, “I do have have a fairly substantial personal collection of music which I turn to regularly as study reference, for comfort or sheer listening pleasure. This consists largely of raagdari music. But as a keen listener of music in general, I have found YouTube to be a fabulous resource for accessing music that I probably might not have heard otherwise. Like most people across the country, I adhere to the three-week lockdown rigorously, but the company of music and technology permits me to travel aurally. Last night, I found myself listening to Mariza, the brilliant, statuesque fado singer from Portugal." Mudgal also feels troubled about the adverse economic consequences of the lockdown. Se adds: “I turn to Debdas Baul’s voice, full of wisdom and poignance as he sings “Phire Cholo.”

London-based Soumik Datta says that he hasn't been listening to much music in self-isolation. Instead, he is concentrating on the sounds of a myriad birds which travel through the windows of his new apartment. He says, “It’s rather beautiful and calming and even perhaps inspiring as we watch nature heal outside while humans are locked away inside. For me, this is a welcome break from continuous studio work and elevated decibel levels at live shows. It’s a way of connecting to nature that has pressed this reset button for us all. And I hope that we, collectively can take this opportunity to revive our relationship with the planet. I am of course practising sarod and sometimes it feels like the birds are almost singing with me.”

Bombay Jayashri has not abandoned her quintessential optimism in this uncertain situation. She feels grateful that she is surrounded by music during difficult times. “I have noticed that my way of listening has changed amidst the current crisis. I am listening to my guru, Lalgudi Jayaraman's music a lot but it is not with the intention to further improve mine or imbibe some of his qualities which is usually the case. The last few days have filled me with gratitude because I have access to music. I am listening to a lot of 1960s Hindi film music which was part of my growing up years in Mumbai. Like many others, I too experience moments of anxiety under lockdown. At such a time, music fills me with hope that things will change but we have to be more sensitive to each other."

Aneesh Pradhan feels that the pandemic has challenged the seemingly happy situation that most of us believe we have lived in up until now. Like the rest of the world, we too are faced with an uncertain future at least for some months to come. “As a musician, I have listened incessantly to a wide variety of music from across the world, with Hindustani music taking the majority of listening time. I have continued to listen to music through this period of lockdown. My choice of music has reflected the moods that I have been shifting between. For instance, there are moments of intense desire and yearning, and I cannot but turn to Begum Akhtar’s rendition of ‘kaise kate din ratiyan’ that seem to resonate this. At other times, I have been in a more reflective mood. Sitar maestro Vilayat Khan’s presentation of an extended alaap in Bilaskhani Todi on the surbahar is something that attracted me on this occasion. But above all, I have always been positive about what the future holds for us and for that I feel you require a spring in your step like the music of the Buena Vista Social Club,” he shares.

Jayanthi Kumaresh uses the term ‘different’ to refer to the current situation. She adds that listening to music is a lifelong activity and not only an act of pleasure. However, the current lockdown has led to cancellation of concerts and other commitments thereby leaving musicians with time to spend at home. She doesn't believe in a routine playlist. Mornings are filled with meditation and chants followed by Ilaiyaraaja as the day progresses and then begins the riyaaz of a lot of non-concert music which she hasn't had the time to practise. Music continues through online sessions with her students and evenings are reserved for listening to ghazals and any kind of new music.

Music may not end the lockdown but it certainly might help us tide over the crisis by creating temporary islands of relief and resilience when we need both.

(The writer teaches literary & cultural studies at FLAME University, Pune)