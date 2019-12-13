A tribute to Poets of the Fall, Malayalam hip-hop and more in Bengaluru today

Winterchild

December 13, 8 pm onwards

Hard Rock Cafe, Church Street

Entry: ₹750, via bookmyshow.com

As part of a nationwide run of shows, Bengaluru rock band Winterchild will perform a special tribute to Finnish rock veterans Poets of the Fall at Hard Rock Cafe in Bengaluru. Formed in late 2018, Winterchild list Poets of the Fall on the top of their list when it comes to influences. Perhaps a rare choice for a tribute night, Poets of the Fall have steadily built a huge fanbase in India over a decade of touring different parts of the country. Expect everything from ‘The Carnival of Rust’, ‘Lift’, ‘Illusion & Dream’ and more hits delivered by Winterchild, who have so far performed the tribute set in New Delhi and Pune and will head out to Chennai following the Bengaluru show.

Glitch Collective Showcase

December 13, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly's Redefined, Koramangala

Entry: ₹350, plus ₹250 cover charge, via Skillboxes.com

Street Academics | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala hip-hop group Street Academics, who released their latest album Loop earlier this year return to Bengaluru at Fandom at Gilly's Redefined. The Koramangala venue will host a heavy hitter lineup of hip-hop artists including Kerala origin producer V3K aka Vivek Radhakrishnan, singer and vocalist Moeha, plus seasoned rapper Gubbi. As founder of the Glitch Collective which is hosting the gig, V3K will likely be the showrunner at the gig, as DJ and producer. Expect verbose, hard-hitting and socially conscious Malayalam hip-hop, plus doses of R&B.

Progressive Overdrive

December 13, 8 pm onwards

Rasta, Church Street

Entry: ₹350, via Instamojo

Param | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

At the newly established Rasta — previously operating as Blue Frog — on Church Street, a soulful, diverse night of versatile progressive rock awaits. The lineup is round two for Kerala guitar ace Baiju Dharmajan and Mysore rock band Param, who previously performed together in. The showcase, called Progressive Overdrive, aims to “break barriers when it comes to the synergy of traditional rock with influences of Indian classical music”. The Baiju Dharmajan Syndicate includes vocalist Vishnu Ravi, bassist Sujay Subhash and drummer Alloy Francis, who will perform blazing, season Carnatic rock. Param add to the Hindustani classical side of things with their brand of fusion and rock. Expect hints of blues and prog as well.