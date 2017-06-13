Winning hearts and souls

For the youth in North India, he is clearly one of the rockstars who is slowly but surely making his presence felt from big stage shows to houseful screens in cities and satellite towns. Diljit Dosanjh understands what the youth craves for and whatever he does – whether coming up with a hilarious one-liner or breaking into an impromptu Punjabi song – he does it in his own inimitable way.

Fame has not gone to his head as he speaks matter of factly with absolutely no trace of condescension or tantrums that we associate with celebrities.

His latest Punjabi film Super Singh, which is releasing this week, is about a village boy from Punjab, whose life undergoes a metamorphosis after he attains superpowers.

The film went through a trial by fire as nobody was willing to back the project. “The wait is finally over. It seemed risky when the film was not being released. Thanks to Balaji, especially Ektaji who decided to back it. It was decided at one go,” says Diljit.

Gutsy Decision

Ekta Kapoor made another superhero story A Flying Jatt starring Tiger Shroff. “But its storyline is different from ours. I would like to give credit to her for making another film of the same genre. It was a gutsy decision and I have tremendous respect for this lady who takes risks in her stride,” counters Diljit.

In fact, the singer, whose handsomeness was enhanced with his colourful turban and casual clothing revealing his athletic built, has almost hermit like calmness when he strode into Delhi’s PVR Plaza recently to launch the merchandise of Super Singh.

“I understood the concept of superhero when my film Jatt and Juliet was released. Somebody had made a troll in which he placed my face over Superman’s muscular body. From then onwards, I had made up my mind that one day I would be superhero,” he quips.

Diljit Dosanjh with Sonam Bajwa at the event in New Delhi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Interestingly, the singer-actor has a hero in real life. “As you are aware that a group of Punjabi singers who went to Canada were arrested and deported to India. In the same country we now have brave and self respecting men who is safeguarding its borders. It is a matter of pride for all of us that Harjit Sajjan is the Defence Minister of Canada. When I first met him I was inspired by his personality, way towards life and sincerity in his mission. He came all the way to meet me while I was shoot for Rising Star and in one of my concerts.”

Cocking a snook at critics who make uncharitable comments about his range, Diljit says: “People often dismiss my work by stating that I am capable of doing only certain kind of roles. To counter their response, I merely say okay I will be able to do only limited roles. But I am able to showcase my talent in those kind of roles.”

Role in “Phillauri”

Explaining why he agreed to play a smallish role in Phillauri, Diljit says, “Right from day one I was clear that it was Anoushka’s film all the way. She told me that my role would be small yet interesting one. I did the film because it had something about Jallianwala Bagh. My career started from the hallowed place. The album made at that pious place was never released but the connection with that historic place remains till this day. ”

The lad from Ludhiana is dividing time between films and music. “Basically I am an emotional guy. If I like something or someone I immediately give my nod.”

Breaking stereotypes

Sikh characters are coming out of one-dimensional imagery in Bollywood and Diljit has played a part in it by doing films like Udta Punjab.

“Udta Punjab broke stereotypes by not presenting a Sikh as a loud character but I never thought on those lines. It was offered to me and director Abhishek Chaubey narrated the entire script from A to Z to me, and not just my character. He told me that police inspector hai par costume tight nahin mile gi. No stardom! He said, ‘We will tone down your colourful turban look. It looks great but here we want the film should look great.’”

Even though he is playing interesting and impactful parts in Hindi films, Diljit is clear where his priority lies. “For me, it is Punjabi films and Punjabi songs.”