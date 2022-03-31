Why must we listen to Ed Sheeran or Bollywood remixes in airport lounges

Happy time at airport | Photo Credit: anyaberkut

March 31, 2022 18:11 IST

We do not seem to care much about showcasing our culture at places where it could make a powerful first impression on outsiders

As I write this, I am looking at the ‘airport mix’ — a motley collection of soundtracks that is played at some of the airports. It strikes me that we as a nation do not seem to care too much about showcasing our rich culture and musical legacy at places where it could make a powerful first impression on outsiders, such as airports or public places that first welcome foreign tourists. Instead, what we hear everywhere — from elevators to malls, salons to railway stations — are peppy Bollywood numbers or jazzed-up remixes, some with very regressive lyrics.

This ‘Bollywoodisation’ of pop culture is happening at a time when questions of hegemony and racism otherwise dominate discussions on art. I was recently invited to be part of a panel discussion on ‘levelling and understanding gender diversity and equity in artistic contexts’, where policymakers and institution-builders spoke about the lack of representation of all genders in art, or, for that matter, even the absence of representation of the plurality of India’s traditions. But we do not seem to have an idea about how to make it happen.

We are not afraid to call out racism when we see it happen in other countries. We have been somewhat vocal in recent times of India’s non-representation in international socio-cultural and political forums. We get a little prickly that only a smattering of our artistes and cultural output get some sort of consolation prize at the international level. But we seem to highlight the issue only when we feel threatened.

Cultural crossover

For a long time, I have been calling out how in festivals held abroad — I have seen this especially in the U.K. — the idea of Indian culture is often reduced to either an ethnic-wear parade or a hastily put-together agenda featuring some famous Indian artistes. In these events, the bulk of representation is usually reserved for those with access and superior English language skills, which usually represents a certain class in urban India.

If India, as a cultural plural collective, has to be taken seriously, we must first start by adequately representing the traditionally under-served communities. Public places, schools, malls and airports could perhaps have more music playing from local radio stations or by local artistes, with commentaries, talks, and engaging programming. Non-male representation in art of every region needs to be promoted.

Secondly, we need to push for more global representation for India and its considerable artistic heritage. This need not always ride on Bollywood. Already, artistes are putting out some excellent independent work that includes many indigenous ideas and performers — from Prateek Kuhad to the Casteless Collective, from the Tetseo Sisters to the plethora of performers on YouTube.

Doing this requires multiple stakeholders agreeing to see things in an aligned manner. As I write this, I am aware that it’s easier said than done. But as a proud Indian, I wonder why listening to Ed Sheeran and a Bollywood remix is all I have as culture therapy wherever I go!

The writer is a well-known pianist, educator and Associate Professor at Krea University.