Who or what is Pepeta?

There’s a new number in town: it’s called ‘Pepeta’, which apparently translates to ‘Bounce’. Is ‘Pepeta’ catchy? Yes. Is it fun? Sure. Is it new? Not really. But actually it is.

Nora Fatehi, a Moroccan artist popular in India for her dance numbers, front-ends the song, with Tanzanian rap artist Rayvanny. It’s a fairly hummable tune on an unidentified Caribbean beach. Nothing new in theme or format.

But, cue drum roll, wait... It’s an international music video with neither random Caucasians nor American artists. Just some well-known black and brown people from Africa and South Asia. And I, for one, am impressed.

The word decolonisation gets thrown around a lot with nary a clue of its meaning. So let’s try ‘Pepeta’ for size. Nora Fatehi is Moroccan, Rayvanny is Tanzanian, and the composers are Mohcine Tizaf of Moroccan hip-hop band Fnaïre and S2Kizzy from Tanzania. The choreographer, Rajit Dev, is Indian. And Fatehi recently promoted the number with Indian Instagram star and choreographer Melvin Louis.

What identity?

Mere tokenism does not a movement make, but something like this — even located in the blink-and-miss-it public culture moment, and even with its problems of predictability, random dance-hall, vapidity — signifies that there might be other ways of producing a global South, distinct from the global North and its polished, shiny products.

A very long time ago, India participated in something a few of us recall as the Non-Aligned Movement, claiming identity for formerly colonised nations in their own right, and not in terms of their leanings towards either the U.S. or the former USSR.

‘Pepeta’ is an interesting artefact of the times. Is it Indian? Is it global? Is it a selective form of affiliation in contrast to other forms of affiliation of the exotic Pitbull variety? What does it take to consider something as having ‘arrived’? Is there a possibility of producing something between the ‘national’, signalling country, virtuosity, and culture, and the ‘global’, signalling affiliation with the global North?

What nationality?

Algeria, India, and Tanzania have very different colonial pasts and a varying postcolonial present. An affiliation between them, in a music video, at that, is barely a sign of dialogue, leave alone solidarity. Fatehi herself, while located in India, is another manifestation of a Hindi film industry obsessed with white-skinned women of uncertain nationality.

So make no mistake, ‘Pepeta’ is only a sign of possibility, not an accomplished artefact. Anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss might be leaned upon to call something like this ‘bricolage’, a pastiche put together from the material at hand. Read it as a collage of public culture, nothing more and nothing less.

But even the Non-Aligned Movement had to mimic existent forms of political organisation in a bid to be globally legible. So ‘Pepeta’ is familiar, it plays with the trope, it mimics, but it also does so with a difference. It recalls America, but without Americans. It produces the global with unlikely global subjects. Theorist Homi Bhabha’s oft-repeated homily of mimicry by the colonised recognises the ways in which the copy, although seemingly deferring to the original, is also mischievous and sly, and in the very impossibility of a true copy, produces something new. In other words, it plays.

If decolonisation demands that we not replace the imperial horrors of the past with either the chest-thumping certainty of nation or the re-invented cosmopolitanism of the Euro-American Indian, then play we must. Even if what is produced is only a copy, a two-week top-of-the-charts ditty, a fly-by-night dance number. In its dissemination, through our TV and phone screens and in an age when we imagine ourselves global, ‘Pepeta’ offers a window into a very different geography of collaboration.

The writer teaches anthropology for a living, and is otherwise invested in names, places, animals, and things.