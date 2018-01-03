Where music matters

Music is known to have the power to heal and calm the mind, body and soul. That firm belief in the power of music coupled with a big heart of love is what sums up Bengaluru’s Wesley Newton.

Easily one of the city’s best drummers, the young gentleman is making significant inroads in the use of music as a form of therapy on children with special needs and in turn, bringing a largely ignored community to the forefront of development and aid.

Using his skills and teaching abilities with a handful of like-minded musicians, Wesley has been helping kids with autism find solace in music under the aegis of his NAD School of Music. “I started this venture not only to cater to regular people with an interest in learning music, but also to the community of people who are not privileged, specifically children with autism, for now. Each individual in the school is special, regardless of whether they are a normal child or one with special needs.”

It is with that vision that he brought together a couple of musicians to share the gift of music with children whose lives can be transformed through it. “More than teaching and therapy, we wanted to form a community to be inclusive of all. The community is the biggest goal for me. We wanted to have a platform where they can come together without being judged. Bringing them under one roof and enabling them to have a beautiful life through the power of music and the community was my biggest dream.”

And the initiative goes beyond merely teaching music. Wesley elaborates: “We organise community get-togethers, potluck dinners, workshops and picnics for them as well. The aim is to allow these children and their families to be themselves and be reassured that they belong in a community that is inclusive and loving. They don’t usually mingle outside. We want them to be themselves and still open up with us. My agenda is only to serve the community. We are not looking to make a ton of money out of this, hence we don’t charge for anything.”

For the musicians who work with him, Wesley says although they are highly professional, “I get to see them work professionally on a very real level. What binds them together is our humanity. We come together to enjoy what music can do. The commonality is the love for music and each one of us has experienced that healing power of music here personally. And that gives us the assurance that every one of us can take away the sense of feeling important and the love of being part of a musical initiative that serves the community.”

So what can we do? Wesley replies affirmatively: “I don’t want to be the only one doing this. I’d want everyone who has a heart to engage with this community start an initiative. I just chose to dream a dream that was bigger than myself and encourage and lift up people less fortunate than me. And if I can do it, then anyone can. This brings to mind what Mother Teresa said: ‘How can I help the one in front of me?’ It’s enough to help the person in front of you. It doesn’t have to be music. The point is to have an engagement with the community.”

The ace musician continues: “All you need to do is love people. You do your bit. You want to come join us, please do. We don’t want anyone’s money. We just want more people to take up the initiative.” Wesley sums up: “You need a heart of love for your fellow human beings. Remember that even the smallest thing you do can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Visit Wesley’s music venture on their Facebook page ‘NAD School of Music’ or at #13, 188/1, 2nd Floor, 9th Street, Prakruthi Township, Babusabpalya, Kalyan Nagar or call 9902292482.

A space for initiatives that aims at making our city livable