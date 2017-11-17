When flair meets resilience...

The recently held Bhavan Sangeet Samaroh presented some of the best artistes in Hindustani and Carnatic music.

The three-day festival opened with a rousing concert of saraswathi veena by Dr. Jayanthi Kumaresh. The niece of the late violin maestro Lalgudi Jayaraman, Jayanthi comes from the sixth generation of a renowned lineage of musicians. Initiated into veena by her mother Lalgudi Rajalakshmi, she did gurukulavasam with Padmavathy Ananthagopalan for intense training in this musical instrument. Jayanthi was further groomed under veena maestro Sundaram Balachander.

Opening with “Vathapi Ganapathim Bhajeham…”, the famous Hamsadhwani composition of Muthuswami Dikshitar, and “Parvati-kumaram bhaje….” by the same composer, she presented raga Nattakurinji set to Rupaka talam. After finishing it with a gopuchha tihai, she proceeded towards the main ‘Ragam-Thanam-Pallavi’ in raga Kamavardhini or Pantuvarali, a complete evening raga equal to Hindustani Puriya-Dhanashri and gave it a thorough treatment. The pallavi was set to Misra-Triputa Talam, similar to Hindustani Rupak. Jayanthi took time to tune her instrument to pitch-perfect tunefulness before opening her main piece. The captivating ‘Krishna-Arjun Samvad’ during the Thani Avarthanam between mridangam of Arjun Kumar and ghatam by Trichy Krishna invited repeated applause. Jayanthi concluded her vibrant veena recital with a lilting folk tune in Bihag.

Bombay Jayashri reached the inaugural evening to its sublime climax with a riveting ‘Ragam-Tanam-Pallavi’ in Carnatic Thodi ragam sung leisurely with controlled pacing and rich phrasings. The meditative rendering mirrored her calm disposition and strong conviction about her art. Being trained in Hindustani music also, she must be absolutely aware of the mental conditioning of music lovers of North India, who would feel uncomfortable with Carnatic Thodi. The fact that in Hindustani classical music the shuddha and vikrit shades of the same swara are never put adjacent to each other, hence the consecutive rishabh of Carnatic Thodi put together would sound sort of dissonant to the ears habitual to Hindustani music, never bothered her.

Risk taker

No doubt, she took a calculated risk, but ultimately left a profound impact on her listeners exploiting all the nuances of the raga during an hour long rendition of a soulful ragam, swiftly designed tanam and a pulsating pallavi. Mysore Srikanth, Manoj Siva, B.S. Purushottam and Amrit Ramnath provided her commendable support.

The forceful throw of the full throated voice of Pt. Vinayak Torvi brought back the memory of his legendary Guru Pt. Bhimsen Joshi. The traditional bada khayal “Aal so bana..” set to slow Ektala in raga Puriya-Dhanashri saw the simultaneous ‘Bharav’ in the tabla sangat of Pt. Ashish Sengupta. Assisted with the vocal support of his well-groomed disciple Siddhartha Belmannu and on harmonium by Sham Kumar Bharati, Torvi went on to sing the chhota khayal “Bahut din bite….” in Teentala and a Tarana in Drut Ektala that awed the audience with his taiyyar taans. This was followed by Kalawati announced as bhajan but sounded more like a khayal in addha theka, before he concluded with Bhairavi.

The Samaroh reached its climax with the sonorous sitar recital by Pt. Nayan Ghosh along with the brilliant tabla accompaniment by his gifted son and disciple Ishaan Ghosh. Pt. Nayan Ghosh holds a unique position as an artiste being a front ranking tabla and sitar maestro, equally sought after in both the streams. He received in-depth training in vocal, tabla and sitar under his renowned father Pt. Nikhil Ghosh. Ishaan also seemed the chip of the old block in his impressive and impromptu upaj as repartees to Nayan’s sizzling sitar.

Nayan’s sitar, first of all, grabs all your attention with its ringing tonal quality. His sitar was so exquisitely tuned that the sound itself was enough. And his sharp ears kept watch all through his arresting recital. He opened with a detailed Alap-Jod-Jhala in raga Shuddha Kalyana followed with a Vilambit Masitkhani and a Drut Gat composition in Teen-tala. Being a raga for vocalised idiom, Shuddha-Kalyan is a challenging raga to deal with on sitar. But Nayan showed full grasp over the essence of the raga, with utmost restraint. His relaxed and easygoing style kept the audience regaled. The mukhda or the opening phrase of the Drut Gat with a swift Taan was followed exactly by Ishaan’s tabla, that had a ready response to each and every intricacy of the sitar.

The main raga was followed by a contrasting Kamod. Nayan sonorously sang and played the melodious “koyaliya kook sunaye….” as his concluding treat. One would have imagined the graceful virtuosity of Pt. Nayan Ghosh but Ishaan’s tabla came as a pleasant surprise. The gifted boy showed exceptional promise.

This year, Bhavan Shikhar Samman was awarded to Vidwan T.V. Shankaranarayanan The latest edition of ‘Swar Bharati’, which focused on Sangeet Darpan of Chatur Damodar Pandit, was also released on this occasion.