When Agam the Carnatic rock band went live on Instagram with MetroPlus

In an Instagram takeover and live combined, Harish Sivaramakrishnan and Swamy Seetharam answered followers’ questions and took requests for 45 minutes, under #AtHomeWithMetroPlus

They are well over a decade old, and have been the toast of South India’s music scene for years now, with their signature Carnatic rock sound. So when the frontman and the lyricist-keyboardist of Agam agreed to go live with The Hindu MetroPlus on Instagram, we were thrilled.

Harish Sivaramakrishnan and Swamy Seetharaman had our followers engaged for about 45 minutes, discussing their creative process, favourite ragas, and even taking requests. Excitingly enough, they also revealed that work on new songs is currently underway. Lots of fans asked about an online concert but Harish frankly said, “No plan right now,” just because of logistical issues. They are focussing on smaller sets with two or three people. They both said they missed real-life performances: Swamy said, “I miss the energy and applause of the live physical sets. But now we are trying to upscale ourselves.” Harish said, “As musicians, we are lucky we can take our music to people who listen and support our music. Being present around such people is one of the biggest joys of being a performing musician. Nothing comes close to that; we can do Facebook lives and put out videos, but nothing comes close to that.”

