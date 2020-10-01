When a musician met the Mahatma

Mahatma Gandhi with Rabindranath Tagore at Shantiniketan

What is needed for art is to have the heart for it, said Bapu to Dilip Kumar Roy, who sang for him in a Pune hospital

Mahadev Desai, secretary to Mahatma Gandhi from 1917, when he first met Bapu, until his death in 1942, kept a diary of daily happenings in the life of the Mahatma. It is not a simple mention of events but a detailed record of every word spoken and written by Gandhi. One such entry in the diary shows what music meant to the man who led India’s freedom struggle.

Well-known musician Dilip Kumar Roy visited Bapu on February 2, 1924 at the Sasoon Hospital, Pune, where he had been shifted from Yerwada jail for an emergency appendix surgery. Desai notes in the diary: “It must have been about 8 p.m. when Sri Dilip Kumar Roy came. He had brought with him his sitar. Sitting on the sofa opposite Gandhi’s bed he sang, ‘Deendayala Gopala Hari.’

Moving rendition

The devotion in the bhajan and the soulful voice of the singer lifted the spirits of everyone around. Roy then sang the popular Meera bhajan, ‘Chakar Rakhoji’.

Desai writes: “All of us were ‘dancing on Love’s blue rill’ — that was the effect the performance produced. Profound silence prevailed for a while. Dilip Kumar Roy then touched a contentious topic. “I feel Mahatmaji, he said, ‘that our beautiful music has been sadly neglected in our schools and colleges.’”

“It has — unfortunately,” Bapu agreed. “I have always said so.”

“I am very glad to hear this, Mahatmaji,” said Roy, “because, to be frank, I was under the impression that art has no place in the gospel of your austere life. I had often pictured you as a dread saint who was positively against music.”

“Against music! I...!” exclaimed Bapu. “Well, I know,” he added , “there are so many superstitions rife about me that it has now become almost impossible for me to overtake those who have been spreading them.”

“I feel so relieved, Mahatmaji,” Roy laughed, “but may not your asceticism be somewhat responsible for such popular misconceptions? People would find it difficult to reconcile asceticism with art.”

“But I do maintain that asceticism is the greatest of all arts,” said Bapu. “And to think that I should be dubbed an enemy to an art like music because I favour asceticism! I, who cannot even conceive of the evolution of India’s religious life without her music! But indeed, I fail to see anything that passes much for art in these days. What is needed for art is to have the heart for it, not any intimate knowledge of technique or training. In my ashram we do not have art on the walls. Nature suffices for my inspiration.”

Roy agreed: “Yes. What man in his senses will claim that the artist’s handiwork is greater than life’s?”

Then Bapu, changing the Gita’s aphorism ‘Yogah Karmasu Kaushalam’ (yoga is skill in action), concluded: “Life must immensely exceed all the arts put together. For what is this hot house art plant of yours without the life, soul and background of a steady worthy life? What after all does that art amount to which all the time stultifies life instead of elevating it? No. Art has a place in life, but art is not life. Life, on the contrary, is art. Art should be subservient to life. It should act as its handmaid. Not master. It should be alive in life and the universe.”

Letter to Tagore

Art is life, said the Mahatma and earlier, in a letter to Rabindranath Tagore, he had suggested giving both Hindustani and Western classical music a place in Shantiniketan along with Bengali music.

When Gandhi was in South Africa, he had started evening prayers in the ashram. That collection of bhajans was published under the name, ‘Nitivam Kavyo.’ His idea of music was also connected to spirituality. In this context, he wrote a letter to Pt. Narayan Moreshwar Khare (music teacher at Satyagraha Ashram, Sabarmati) on October 7, 1924. “I have gradually come to look upon music as a means of spiritual development. Please try your best to see that all of us sing our Bhajans with a correct understanding of the sense.”

At Ahmedabad, in his address to Young India, on April 15, 1926 he had stated, “If many more people send their children to the music class it will be part of their contribution to national uplift.” According to the Mahatma: “In true music, there is no place for communal differences and hostility.”

The writer is a cultural activist and Gandhian scholar.