What Chennai’s indie musicians released this August

24 August 2020 17:19 IST

Singles, especially music collaborations, were everywhere this month; we look at a few releases from Chennai that had us impressed

“The song was called ‘Hiding’ at first, because it is about how people are hiding from the world and not showing their true selves because they are being judged so much,” says Chennai-based singer-songwriter Sarah Black, about her single ‘Generation Z’. The change in title, she says, is because of just how much she has seen people in her own generation struggle with this in particular — a generation that has come of age with social media, wears its heart on its online sleeve, and faces more backlash than most, because of it.

The song is an intriguing mix of techno beats and the pure, sombre acoustics of a piano, both playing second fiddle to Sarah’s heady voice. Her fourth release so far and the result of a collaboration with city-based music producer Aditya Nagarajan — “he sent me the rough track and I loved it. I didn’t want all my tracks to be sad... I wanted a beat in it. You can’t dance with an entire group to it, but you can groove to it,” says Sarah, inadvertendly showing another example of online criticism, of all her songs being “sad” or “too focussed” on mental health. It is one of the more noteworthy singles to have come out of the city in August — a month that has been particularly awash with new singles, released by a host of enterprising indie musicians.

Take, for instance, Chintan Trivedi — pianist, composer, producer and keyboardist with Chennai band Big Sam and the man behind the label, Art’tma. Chintan has released three singles this month alone, including one song that has been released in Tamil, Hindi and Gujarati, each version sung and written by different people. Clearly, this artiste is no stranger to collaborative projects.

Advertising

Advertising

Soothing additions

The song was originally created in Tamil, says Chintan over a phone call from his hometown Rajkot, where he moved, to tide over lockdown. “I wrote the melody first, it is a very simple one. I showed it to my friend Siddharth Shandhilyasa, who liked it and came on board to write the Tamil lyrics. It was sung by Pooja Venkat and Yadu Krishnan K. In Hindi, it is called ‘Khwaab’; the lyrics were written by Shraddha Bhilave, and sung by Abhay Jodhpurkar and Pooja Tiwari. The Gujarati version, called ‘Mulakat’ was written by Tejas Dave and sung by Abhishek Soni and Bageshri Thakar,” he adds. The music, featuring flautist Vipul Vora, is the same for all three — a soothing, earthy number dominated by sweet vocals.

It is a far cry from Chintan’s Jazz number ‘Joint Effort’, which is the result of his joint effort with Harshvardhan Gadhvi and Vashisth Trivedi. The peppy yet laidback number is made intriguing by the addition of Vashisth’s flute, which not only harmonises with the keys during a few playful moments but also gets a solo of its own. Says Chintan, “While working on this I couldn’t have the idea that it would get that better with guitars and flute. I had come up with a simple piano and double bass version; later I had set it with Harshvardhan Gadhvi sir, who has given the perfect intro and outro. Vashisth Trivedi sir came up with Indian elements where he has introduced a bit of raga on his flute solo.”

And then there is Amrita Susantika, whose debut single ‘Pesi’ was also released this month. The catchy and hummable Tamil number has crossed 2,000 streams in less than three weeks — definite earworm, and a voice to look to forward to. We hope Amrita has more numbers in the pipeline; both Chintan and Adi have releases slotted for this week. As far as indie music in Chennai is concerned, August is a month that keeps on giving.