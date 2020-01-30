What an idea!

“Khayal is the brand Ambassador of Hindustani music in present times,” declared Shekhar Sen, Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, during his inaugural address at the recently held national seminar on ‘Khayal and Allied Forms’ organised jointly by the ITC-SRA (West) and Indian Musicological Society in association with Music Forum and the NCPA in Mumbai.

Hindustani music, like any other classical performing art tradition, has evolved in the perspective of the cultural and political history of the country and bears the impression of every age it has witnessed. The evolution from the pristine Prabandh-Gaan and the devotional Dhrupad-Dhamar to the latter-day ornate and romantic Khayal and the allied forms were also the result of socio-political changes. Temples were the nucleus of arts in ancient India. Music and dance were associated with the daily rituals of the temple as an offering to the presiding deity, prevalent in Haveli Sangeet to date.

Focus on entertainment

When the patronage shifted from temples to the princely courts, the element of entertainment crept in, although Dhrupad remained the dominant form until Khayal came into prominence. Tansen, the Dhrupad singer adorned the court of the Mughal emperor Akbar as one of the nine jewels of his court and Raja Man Singh of Gwalior was a great patron of Dhrupad. With the emergence of Khayal in the court of Sultan Husain Sharki of Jaunpur, music obviously changed through assimilation, adaptation and creation, keeping its roots strongly embedded in tradition.

Freedom to improvise

The erudite scholar Thakur Jayadev Singh had arrived at the conclusion that Khayal actually sprouted from the ancient Rupak-Alapti mentioned in “Sangeet Ratnakar”. Maintaining the purity of raga and tala, the gradual unfolding of alap and the frequent return to the mukhda (the opening line of the song) repeated after each elaboration, are common features of Rupakalapti and Khayal.

It seems that the rigidity of the austere Dhrupad with lofty lyrics sung within the strict tala circle, devoid of flippant embellishments, gradually gave way to the creativity of musicians in Khayal, an Arabic word meaning an idea, thought or imagination. Khayal provided greater freedom for imaginative improvisations within the frame of a given raga and tala. Thus ornamentation in music assumed a significant role and Khayal became the most popular form of Hindustani music.

Pt. Umakant Gundecha establishing the link between Dhrupad and Khayal mentioned the important fact that the Prabandh-Gaan brought the concept of ‘Sam’ and ‘Aavartan’ (the circular journey of a tala from ‘Sam to ‘Sam’). He also maintained that Khayal followed the alap, jod and drut alap structure of Dhrupad. Gwalior Gharana, for instance, was affected by the alapchari and Jaipur gharana by the jod-ang of Dhrupad. Pt Vijay Kichlu accepted the fact that Agra Gharana actually originated from Dhrupad itself, hence the ‘Nom Tom’ Alap is prevalent till date.

Germination of gharanas

When the Mughal empire fell, musicians found refuge in several smaller states which gave them shelter, security, and honour. The individual creative genius of great masters created specific singing styles that gave birth to different gharanas of Khayal singing. Most of these gharanas are known by the name of the cities they were localised, such as Gwalior, Agra, Jaipur, Patiala, Rampur, Saheswan, Kairana, etc. Khayal was believed to be a contribution of Amir Khusro but the seeds of Khayal existed in ancient types of musical compositions such as the five types of ‘Geeti’ or singing styles mentioned by Sharngdeva in his “Sangeet Ratnakar”.

Khusro seems to have made a substantial contribution in shaping the Qawwali-based Khayals, from which emerged the Qawwal Bachche Gharana of Khayal. Ud. Iqbal Ahmed Khan linked Dilli Gharana to Amir Khusro and sang a couple of Khayal bandishes composed by him. Shirky rulers of Jaunpur also popularised Khayal. Sadarang (Nyamat Khan) and Adarang (Feroz Khan), the prolific composers who flourished under the rule of Mohammad Shah Rangile, composed hundreds of bandishes of vilambit and drut Khayals, popular even today.

Pt. Vidyadhar Vyas underlined the Ashtaang-Gaayaki and demonstrated allied forms like the tap-Khayal, Khayalnuman, Tarana, Sargam-geet and Chaturanga, explaining a bit about each one of them. Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Deshpande talked about and demonstrated the achhobh (rare) ragas and compositions of Jaipur Gharana. Talking about Patiala Gharana, Pt. Ajay Chakraborty emphasised the importance of ‘sur’, the true musicality and reiterated it could be inculcated in the next generation from an early age.