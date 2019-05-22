We don’t need no recreated songs

Every few days, we get the news that another old Hindi film hit has been recreated. Recently, in Student Of The Year 2, Vishal-Shekhar released ‘The Jawani Song’, using R.D. Burman’s 1972 hit Jawani Diwani number ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani’ as its base. This isn’t the first time the duo have recreated numbers. Previous examples are Burman’s Hum Kisise Kam Nahin song ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’ for the Ranbir Kapoor starrer from 2008 and ‘The Disco Song’ for Student Of The Year, using the Biddu-Nazia Hassan pop favourite ‘Disco Deewane’.

Over the past few months, we have heard recreations of Burman’s ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha’ (recreated by Rochak Kohli), Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's ‘Tere Bin Nahin Lagda’ (Tanishq Bagchi), Laxmikant-Pyarelal's ‘Paisa Yeh Paisa’ (Gourav-Roshin), Rajesh Roshan’s ‘Mungda’ (Gourav-Roshin) and Viju Shah’s ‘Aankh Marey’ (Bagchi again), among other songs. And the bizarre part is that some film awards now have a category for ‘Best Recreated Song’. How terribly imaginative.

Trend starters

Recreations, earlier known as remixes, have been around in large numbers since the mid-1990s. Before that, there were instances when ghazals, semi-classical songs and traditional folk tunes were used in films. To take the case of one poet, Amir Khusro’s ‘Chaap Tilak’, ‘Kahe Ko Byaahi Bides’ and ‘Amma Mere’ were used in Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki (Laxmikant-Pyarelal, 1978), Umrao Jaan (Khayyam, 1981) and Chori Chori (Sajid-Wajid, 2003). These were fresh and tasteful attempts, no doubt.

Cover versions, which were like exact copies sung by other singers, became popular in the 1980s. In the mid-1990s, the remix culture picked up in non-film music, with record companies and musicians rehashing old songs and producing new videos, often with models in garish costumes. Even the tunes were mangled by adding rap stretches and English lyrics that had no connection with the original song.

Old-timers like Naushad, Khayyam and Ravi were strictly against this trend. In most cases, the remix acts took popular hits, as the chances of succeeding were high. Often, the original composer, lyricist and singers were not given credit or monetary compensation. The pro-remix lobby insisted they were paying tribute to great musicians, and popularising their songs among the youth. And their favourite targets were Burman, followed by Nusrat.

Plagiarism or creativity

Almost two decades ago, American producer Dr Dre and DJ Quik incorporated a Lata Mangeshkar sample in his 2002 song ‘Addictive’, sung by Truth Hurts. The song’s original composer Bappi Lahiri had forgotten the piece. To add to the drama, Indian musician Harry Anand remixed the Truth Hurts hit and tried to pass it off as his own brainchild. Some 16 years later, we continue to be bombarded by remixes or recreations, whatever one wants to call them. Is it because of lack of creativity? Is it sheer laziness? Is it sheer desperation, caused by the fact that very few new tunes work? Is it because of pressure from filmmakers? Whatever the reason, some serious re-thinking is in order.