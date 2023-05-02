We are open to singing in Bollywood: The Yellow Diary

May 02, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:31 am IST

The Yellow Diary’s latest song Mujhe Mere Naam Se soulfully depicts the emotions of being in a race to prove oneself. The pictorial representation of a boy who goes on to achieve his dream of flying a rocket despite being put down by others is a relatable sentiment for many youngsters perhaps .

Majority of the songs created by the Mumbai-based band, The Yellow Diary, play on this ‘identifying with’ factor. Five professionals from entirely different backgrounds came together in 2015 and over the years they built a repertoire of songs closer to peoples’ hearts. The band has found its fanbase among India’s youth.

“In 2015, Rajan (Batra) and I met through a common friend, and we started working on our maiden song ‘Marz’. After we released the song, we decided to collaborate full time, and asked Sahil (Shah), Stuart (DaCosta) and Harshvardhan (Gadhvi), who were already our friends, to join us. And here we are today!”, says Himonshu Parikh, one of the band members.

The excitement of a new release hasn’t waned for the team. “ It feels as though we are releasing our first song,” says Rajan and adds, “The purpose of writing Mujhe Mere Naam Se was to say that never feel demotivated”. “It happens with each of us at some point of time in life -- we want to do something and are confident of doing it, but there is somebody who is always discouraging. And finally, your determination pulls you through and you are But able to show others what you are capable of; and you achieve what you had set out to,” he says.

The name ‘The Yellow Diary’ refers to the band’s way of writing songs. Thesongs are essentially a translation of their thoughts and philosophy, journeys and experiences, that were penned down in their diaries sometime. The colour yellow signifies an expanse of emotions, from happiness and mystery to eeriness, explains Himonshu.

Coming from different backgrounds — Himonshu was an engineer, Rajan, a naval cadet, Vaibhav, an IT consultant, Sahil, a businessman, and Stuart, an account executive — each of the members bring their individuality to the creative process. “Our creative processes complement each other. We get different perspectives on a common thought”, says Rajan.

How do they feel and cope with their current popularity and fame? Himonshu says, “All five of us are grounded. We never forget where we have come from”.

When not making music, Stuart is usually seen playing basketball while Harsh teaches music. Himonshu produces music for other people. “There is a certain space that allows us to reset ourselves so that our thoughts do not stagnate. When we meet and express ourselves through music, it is the most satisfying experience; it gives us joy and mental peace,” says Rajan.

“The early morning flights are the only part that we absolutely dread about live shows,” jokes Rajan. The guys enjoy the thrill of live performances; recording in the studio makes them feel light and positive about what they‘re doing.

The band is open to new opportunities that come their way, including Bollywood music and even singing in other languages, as long as it matches their sense of aesthetics and sensibilities.