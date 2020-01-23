Music

Watch | Susheela Raman on her journey with music

Susheela Raman has made diverse music — from Ethiopian-influenced covers of Jimi Hendrix jams to trance-inducing devotional music — in her illustrious career spanning 22 years.

In 2019, Susheela forayed into the film music industry for Raju Murugan film Gypsy slated for release this year.

“It has been a very long journey. Initially, I wanted to create a musical sound which was representative of all of my different nationalities: my parents are from India but I was born in Britain and raised in Australia. It was largely driven by the trials of finding a home for oneself,” she says.

 

