Watch | Seevali, the simple grass which gives the music of nagaswaram

28 December 2021 14:04 IST

A video on how seevali, a reed which gives the nagaswaram its music, is made

Ever wondered what gives the nagaswaram its deep and full, yet mellifluous music? A simple grass or reed called seevali.

Thiruvavaduthurai, the small town that conjures up the image of nagaswaram wizard Rajarathinam Pillai, is closely associated with seevali.

Meet G. Muthuraman from Thiruvavaduthurai, a seevali maker, who won this year’s Fernandes Award instituted by Parivadini, an organisation promoting music, musicians and artisans involved in making musical instruments.

He explains the intensive process behind making the seevali.