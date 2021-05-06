Music

Watch | Indian-American classical musicians perform in solidarity with India

Classical Movements, a premier concert tour company based in the U.S., has organised 'A Concert for India' by Indian-American musicians in solidarity with Indians, who are facing the pandemic crisis. The concert will be streamed live at 9 p.m. today.Classical Movements’ Indian-born founder and president Neeta Helms reached out to colleagues in the Western classical music community across the United States and invited 8 accomplished Indian-American classical musicians, some of whom will be performing with spouses or other collaborators, to offer performances of Indian and Western classical music and personal statements as a gesture of comfort.The Hindu is happy to be a media partner bring this piece of music to you, our readers.

 

