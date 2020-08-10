Watch: How gaana and folk music spread awareness on COVID-19

10 August 2020 18:48 IST

A video on how singers are using gaana and folk music to create awareness on COVID-19.

Several songs have been written and remade during the COVID-19 pandemic. They speak about awareness, social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene.

In Tamil Nadu, singers are using gaana and folk music to create awareness on COVID-19.

Gaana Sudhakar from Chennai has used the gaana musical genre to create awareness. His song on coronavirus has over 1.2 crore views on YouTube and 3,000-plus comments

Singer Velmurugan has done the same, but with folk music His songs include tributes to medical professionals, cops and govt officials.

