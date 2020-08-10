Music

Watch: How gaana and folk music spread awareness on COVID-19

10 August 2020 18:48 IST
Updated: 10 August 2020 18:51 IST

A video on how singers are using gaana and folk music to create awareness on COVID-19.

Several songs have been written and remade during the COVID-19 pandemic. They speak about awareness, social distancing and maintaining personal hygiene.

In Tamil Nadu, singers are using gaana and folk music to create awareness on COVID-19.

Gaana Sudhakar from Chennai has used the gaana musical genre to create awareness. His song on coronavirus has over 1.2 crore views on YouTube and 3,000-plus comments

Advertising
Advertising

Singer Velmurugan has done the same, but with folk music His songs include tributes to medical professionals, cops and govt officials.

Read more here.

Comments
More In Videos Multimedia Music