Catching a busk

I have always admired buskers. As someone who enjoys singing but is also terribly nervous about performing in front of a crowd, I know the amount of effort and will power it takes to perform solo on the street. More importantly, there is the beauty in spreading music simply for the love of it. Some buskers leave their guitar cases open to earn a few extra bucks, while others just sing because they enjoy doing so.

Some of my most enduring memories as a student in London was listening to buskers perform at Trafalgar Square and London Bridge. One finds them in the corridors of the underground as well. My favourite was Rupert Caney who was often found singing at the Paddington Station where I went for my daily coffee. All this was two years ago, yet I still follow Caney on Instagram and YouTube and watch as his popularity rises.

So when Kevin B Paul, my classmate from Kendriya Vidyalaya Meena Estate, told me he was planning to busk in Race Course, I could barely contain my excitement. I joined him near Thomas Park just as he launched into ‘Gotten’ by Adam Levine and Slash.

A sound engineer with a deep love for music, Kevin is a singer and music producer. Having converted his flat in Chennai into a music studio, he often uploads his covers of popular songs and his originals with quirky videos to go with them. His covers range from ‘Daru’ by Dhinchak Pooja to ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran (who incidentally was also a busker before he was spotted and thrust into so much fame), ‘Kiss me’ by Magic and ‘Weight in Gold’ by Gallant. Some of Kevin’s originals include ‘Idli Vada Dosai’ (which he sang to the now-interested onlookers), ‘Doc!’, ‘Shaira’ and ‘Kho Gaya’.

Kevin began busking in Chennai recently at Besant Nagar. When asked why he decided to busk, he simply says “It builds your confidence. If you can stand in public and sing with a floating crowd, you can sing anywhere.”

Even the occasional taunting and heckling he faces only boosts his confidence, he smiles.

“It helps you come up with ways to handle it and not feel put down. In a closed space, the rest of the crowd is with you so you can manage a couple of hecklers. But, in public, the crowd is scattered and not necessarily with you.”

It was a relief that the Race Course Crowd was an appreciative one with Air Force Officers from the nearby AFAC to to students from the Government Arts College listening to him sing. There were moms of budding guitarists and children who were out to play in the park too whose curiosity was piqued.

Evening walkers paused to enjoy the unusual treat of someone singing to them and even the joggers removed their headphones as they passed by to hear him better!

Follow Kevin on Instagram @kevinsleepin and his YouTube channel is Mr.Kev