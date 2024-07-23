Voruganti Ananda Mohan’s pursuit of musical passion at 90

In a world where many retreat into tranquillity in their later years, Voruganti Ananda Mohan’s passion and commitment to music are commendable. At 90, Voruganti continues to champion the cause of classical music through his cultural organisation, Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram, which he founded in 2002 in Hyderabad. His journey is not just about personal achievements but a saga of selfless devotion to nurturing the musical talents of others.

Voruganti has consistently offered a stage for emerging musicians while also attracting renowned artistes from across India and internationally to share their skills with young musicians in Hyderabad. “I never pay for their airfare or hotel accommodations; I provide only a modest honorarium of ₹2000. Despite this, the artistes enthusiastically accept my invitations and come to perform,” he shares.

Voruganti’s musical roots run deep, tracing back to his rigorous training at the Government College of Music and Dance under the tutelage of Uppalapati Ankaiah. Despite his own musical prowess, Voruganti chose a path less trodden — one that prioritised the promotion of other musicians rather than himself.

Voruganti was also a pioneer in introducing classical music culture to the Nawabi city by founding the famous Thyagaraya Gana Sabha at Chikkadpalli in Hyderabad. This sabha has since grown to become a hub of cultural vibrancy in Hyderabad. Incidentally, the first performer was Voruganti’s guru, Uppalapati Ankaiah, who enthralled the audience with a memorable concert on June 4, 1966. “My guru was an expert in RTP (Ragam-Tanam-Pallavi), an improvisational singing style in Carnatic music. Back then, RTP concerts were organised by Madras AIR. Once, on a visit to Hyderabad, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer doubted anyone here could perform RTP. That’s when Ankaiah garu was invited. In just five minutes, my guru composed a pallavi and performed it. Semmangudi was impressed. This performance led to the establishment of regular RTP concerts in Hyderabad and significantly boosted AIR Hyderabad’s role in promoting classical music,” shares Voruganti.”

Diverse roots

Voruganti was born on May 30, 1935, at Gosha Hospital in Triplicane, Chennai. His father served as a Hindi pandit at Waltair College. In 1942, due to the Japanese bombing of Visakhapatnam, the family relocated to Guntur. Voruganti completed his Intermediate education in Nellore and pursued a BCom Honors degree in Visakhapatnam. He began his career as an Assistant Lecturer at Chirala College and later joined the Accountant General (AG) office in 1955.

Following the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956, he was transferred to Bihar. He also worked in Delhi with the Ministry of Rural Development.

“When I returned to Hyderabad after my retirement in 1993, I noticed a wealth of talented singers without a proper platform to showcase their abilities. That’s when I decided to reconnect with my music associates and launch Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram. My wife, Prabhavathi suggested that we dedicate it to the memory of our guru, Ankaiah garu.” The organisation aimed to provide opportunities for young musicians and has since hosted 642 concerts over the past 20 years.

An endearing journey

The mention of his wife brings a glint to Voruganti’s eyes as he reminisces about the day they eloped and married against all odds. Both were students of Ankaiah at the music college and faced staunch opposition from their families. In 1957, his wife walked out of her house with just a pavala (a 25 paise coin). Standing before him, she declared, “Either marry me, or with this pavala, I’ll hire a rickshaw to the Tank Bund and jump!” Voruganti chuckles now at the memory.

Love prevailed, and in their early twenties, they married in Mangalagiri. “I still possess that pavala and the receipts from our wedding at the Mangalagiri temple,” Voruganti shares, his voice thick with emotion. This partnership, built on a foundation of mutual respect and a shared passion for music, has been instrumental in the growth of Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram. His wife passed away in 2014.

Music and teaching

Reflecting on the changes in the music teaching landscape, Voruganti laments the commercialisation of gurus and the lack of committed teachers in music colleges. He emphasises the importance of quality and dedication in music education, contrasting it with the devotion and bhakti of earlier vidwans. “I’ve noticed that many talented classical singers are increasingly drawn to television talent shows,” Voruganti reflects. “While these shows offer visibility, they can divert singers from becoming seasoned performers on traditional stages. This shift prioritises quick fame over long-term development that comes with consistent live performances.”

Voruganti remains committed to his mission of promoting young talent. He searches for promising singers on YouTube and invites them to perform. He aims to continue Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram’s legacy, with aspirations to reach 108 years of age. He wants to ensure that artistes from all over the world have a platform to showcase their talents, supported by his personal pension and passion for music.

