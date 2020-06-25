Vocalist Soma Ghosh’s musical route to campaigns

The music fraternity has come together to pay a heartfelt tribute to the warriors battling tirelessly against COVID-19 in the form of a song ‘Kitne dinon se.’

The campaign currently being aired on Doordarshan begins with a heartfelt tribute by vocalist Soma Ghosh. “Corona mahamaari ke khilaaf ladne waale sabhi yodhaon ko hamaara pranaam, naman (Our respects to all the warriors fighting against Corona pandemic),” she says as the song goes ‘Kitne dinon se tum ghar jaa na paaye, raaton se kitni tum so na paaye, maali ki tarah tumne ki hai rakhwaale, haske nibhaayi hai har zimmadaari...’

With lyrics by Mahim Bharadwaj and music by Baapi Bhattacharya, the song pays tribute to doctors, healthcare workers, policemen and municipal workers. Besides Soma, singers Shaan, Anup Jalota, Ashok Khosla and Baapi Bhattacharya have rendered this soulful number. This special song was a part of the ‘Aao Buno Zindagi’ campaign, a collaboration between Soma’s NGO Madhu Murchhana and The Crayons Network. A fund-raising virtual concert was also held recently for it.

“The weavers and handicraft artisans of India have long kept alive our ancient traditions. today, the Banarasi and Paithani weavers are dying of starvation. The COVID-19 pandemic has robbed this dignified community of livelihood and we wanted to do our bit and lend a helping hand,” she says.

Soma, the adopted daughter of Ustad Bismillah Khan will also begin another online campaign in the first week of July. These special fund-raising performances are for accompanists. “Our stage performances are incomplete without the tabla, sarangi and harmonium players, flautists and music arrangers. These musical geniuses sacrifice their solo performances to make our songs beautiful. They stand back as we take all the credit for singing,” she says.