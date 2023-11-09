HamberMenu
Vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan and lyricist Madan Karky meet to discuss music, lyrics and more

The event takes place on November 10, 6.30 p.m. at The Hindu office premises

November 09, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST

Sudha T R 2586
Sikkil C. Gurucharan.

Sikkil C. Gurucharan. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The Hindu Friday Review presents an immersive and interactive musical session with well-known Carnatic vocalist Sikkil Gurucharan and popular lyricist Madhan Karky. Titled ‘The Hindu Fridays’, it will be held in an intimate and informal setting at The Hindu office premises on November 10, 6.30 p.m. Veteran vocalist and instrumentalist T.V. Gopalakrishnan will grace the occasion.

Right from the start of his music career, Gurucharan has been trying to push the boundaries of Carnatic music through unusual and interesting collaborations. He is as comfortable performing a kutcheri as he is in a contemporary set up.

Madhan Karky.

Madhan Karky. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Madhan Karky works across genres to present music and lyrics in innovative formats. Though he is a well-known name in the field of cinema, Madhan enjoys engaging with different art forms. Both Gurucharan and Madhan recently released an album Maagamaaga Nee, a combination of beautiful lyrics and music.

These sessions, being presented in association with Storiculture, aim to provide refreshing insights into the Carnatic music tradition. It is also an attempt to acknowledge the continuous efforts of artistes to take the art form to newer audiences across the globe.

To watch this event online, scan this QR code. 

