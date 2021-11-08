Vivek Arora, Karma and rap

The 26-year old singer talks about his debut album, ‘M.Y.P.- MADE YOU PROUD’

A self-taught musician, composer and lyricist, Vivek Arora has released his debut album, M.Y.P. - MADE YOU PROUD under his stage name, Karma

The 13-song album, is dedicated to his late father. “It is a tribute not only to my father, but also to all those who had the courage to put their faith in me and my work,” says Vivek over the phone. The album features the voices of rappers including Shah Rule, Deep Kalsi, Ikka, King, Encore ABJ, Raftaar and KR$NA.

He describes MYP, Vivek says has songs that talk about different stages in his life. “It talks about the moment when I lost my father at the age of 10 and how I had to shoulder family responsibilities.”

About the style of music in MYP, Vivek says, “I have explored every kind of sound, style and beats that I ever dreamt of.”

Vivek says he was drawn to the world of music at a very young age. “I am an introvert and found my escape in music. I find it easy to convey my thoughts through music; specially rap. It is an outspoken, bold art form and provides people like me with a medium to communicate.”

Rap, Vivek says is an art form for and about the people. “You can talk about a common man’s struggle or petrol price hike, it is a powerful style and can draw the attention to any subject.”

Explaining his choice of stage name, Vivek says, “I wanted a name that would grab attention. There are so many Viveks out there. I chose Karma as I believe everything in life is about Karma. I wanted a stage name that would separate me from the crowd as well as one that I would not regret 40 years later.”