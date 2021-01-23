Composer Bijibal and lyricist BK Harinarayanan sing for the farmers

They rap for the rights of peasants in the music video ‘Vithu’

The ongoing farmers’ protest in the Capital against the farm acts passed by the Indian Parliament has been receiving support from people from all walks of life. Composer- lyricist Bijibal and BK Harinarayanan have lent their voice to the cause with their rousing music video, ‘Vithu’ (seed).

‘Vitherinju vilaveduthavanteyaanu choru, Adhikara churikakondu chorukilla veeru’, in rap style, has been sung by them and picturised on them as well.

“It wasn’t a planned production. Hari had come down to discuss another project and the conversation got diverted to the farmers’ protest. He immediately came up with a few lines and that is when we decided to come up with the song,” says Bijibal, a composer with over 150 films to his credit. Hari adds that it was an organic process. “A song or poem is a powerful means to protest or to express dissent,” Hari points out.

Bijibal says that having interacted with a few rap musicians recently, the style seems to have rubbed off on him as well. “Rap is a form of social expression. So when this subject came up, I felt that it would be the best musical form to present it. Also, since we are expressing our solidarity with the farmers, we decided to visualise the song on ourselves,” says Bijibal. Music is produced by Jibin Gopal.

Besides collaborating in films, starting with Rakshadhikari Baiju, Bijibal and Hari, both Kerala State Film Award winners, have worked in independent productions that dealt with socio-political issues. ‘Ayyan’ (2018) was set against the clash of faith and constitutional rights over the issue of women of a certain age being granted permission to worship at Sabarimala Temple and ‘Cheenarin Thottam’, released last year, was dedicated to those who protested against several government policies, including Citizenship Amendment Act. “Cinema is our profession where we have to work within certain limitations. But in indie productions, we get the freedom to put forth our views and our politics. In ‘Vithu’, our message is simple — the farmer has the right to put a price on his grains,” Hari says.

The video is on YouTube.