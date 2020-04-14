Vishal Mishra’s single ‘Aaj Bhi’ featuring Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti is a bittersweet song of love

Vishal Mishra, the music composer known for his work in films such as Kabir Singh and Saand ki Aankh, recently unveiled his second independent single ‘Aaj Bhi’ in collaboration with VYRL Originals. The song written by Vishal has a video featuring actors Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti, directed by Gurmeet Singh (who directed the web series Mirzapur). The song shows the lead actors accidentally meeting years after they have moved apart, invoking bittersweet memories of their relationship.

“I wrote the song to capture the moments of comfort and unapologetic love we feel for someone from the past,” says Vishal.

The original plan was to unveil the song and the video in March but it took some time, and the nationwide lockdown was announced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. Art in all forms — books, music, cinema, and fine art — has been a calming balm during lockdown and Vishal asserts, “any time is right for good music.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K0ibsAQTyRQ

He wanted the lyrics to be conversational, mirroring earnest emotions one tends to feel about long lost love. “We all go through those moments where we could be happy in life but still miss that someone special,” explains Vishal. The song stems from a space of mutual respect and is dedicated to those who have moved on respectfully from a relationship and nurture fond memories.

Vishal Mishra and actor Surbhi Jyoti | Photo Credit: By arrangement

This is Vishal’s second independent song for VYRL Originals, which is Universal Music India’s platform that promotes non-film music. His first song for the platform was ‘Sajna Ve’.

The composer was a part of the discussions for the music video and shares that he, director Gurmeet, the actors, and Vinit Thakkar (the COO of Universal Music India and South Asia), were on the same page: “The composer, director, producer, and everyone needs to be equally restless while putting out a work of art to get the best results. Our discussions were focussed on how to convey the song’s emotional meaning through the video,” he says.

The video was filmed in January, at Karnal, Chandigarh and a few areas of Punjab: “It was winter, cold, and life was prettier,” he says, referring to the time before the pandemic set in.

On set, Vishal observed the cast and crew being visibly moved while filming a few portions. A few also opened up to share their personal stories.

The story unravelling in the song doesn’t have a definite end. The two characters recall old memories, and go through a rush of emotions. That’s how Vishal wanted it to be: “In the song, he (Ali Fazal) expresses that he feels no pain; in fact he cannot clearly remember what it had been like to be in her presence, and wonders why he still misses her.”

Vishal enjoys the freedom and individuality of independent music, where he is not bound by someone else’s script as in cinema, but affirms that be it film or independent music, he does it with all his heart: “Music is too divine to be pursued without liking it,” he sums up.

(‘Aaj Bhi’ is available on YouTube’s VRYL Originals channel)