Virtual music concerts for the weekend

The Coconut Milk Project, Chennai  

Yinz Citizen

This virtual concert, hosted without passes, needs nothing but a free registration and features prominent US-based talent like rapper Wiz Khalifa, punk rock band Anti-Flag, Jazz group Funky Fly Project, and chamber music rock group Cello Fury with its signature fusion of progressive rock and classical music. The lineup comprises over 20 acts, many somewhat unheard-of but certainly worth checking out. The two-hour show starts on November 12 in the US; in India it will be at 6.30 am on November 13. Details and registration at eventbrite.com.

The Scene

As usual, A Humming Heart has a week’s worth of musical discoveries lined up for you on Discord. Join their server The Scene from the link in @ahummingheart’s Instagram bio, and check out the schedule for this week. From Thursday to Saturday, on the cards are musical talents Motherjane, Park Circus and Dhruv Visvanath, the latter live in conversation under the “backstory” segment.

The Coconut Milk Project

The Chennai-based acoustic duo is as breezy and soothing as it gets. Song after song, Goutham Kumar and Pavithra Krishnaswamy manage to keep it soft and thoughtful even as they dive into introspective struggles and questions of identity and agency. The duo has been hosted by Backyard, Adyar in the past, and is now being roped in by them for a Zoom performance. The ticketed show, titled Ebb and Flow, starts at 7 pm on November 7. Passes on www.instamojo.com/backyard/.

