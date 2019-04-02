A music book for beginners and connoisseurs

02 April 2019 18:12 IST

The book,+ Classical Music of India, by L. Subramaniam and Viji Subramaniam speaks to the beginner and connoisseur alike

The Subramaniams — L Subramaniam and his children Ambi and Bindu from the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa) in Bengaluru had brought out a book last year on learning violin the Indian way. Subramaniam says the book was necessary for violin enthusiasts. “Each instrument is unique, so it is natural that the learning technique for each instrument would be unique and learners get a solid foundation to master multiple styles.”

Subramaniam didn’t stop at that. For a broader view, the violinist maestro came up with a new book, Classical Music of India: A Practical Guide that examines the intricacies of the Carnatic and Hindustani forms. “I had started on the book a while ago with my wife, Viji. She was an accomplished composer and vocalist. Her work in Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay and Mississippi Masala was greatly appreciated.”

Subramaniam and Viji had brought out the book, Euphony. Viji passed away in 1995 after a long battle with cancer. “I wanted to re-invent the book with more explanations covering two more decades of developments in music. It took me a while to bring out the contents in this format,” says Subramaniam adding that the book will help with information on aspects of Indian classical forms.

The book has explanations on Indian music’s historical relevance through the ages. It has introductions and short, biographical sketches of the saint composers from the golden age of Carnatic music in the 18th Century. The book has mentions of nearly 30 star composers starting with the Telugu composer Bhadrachala Ramdas born in 1620. Musicians from the 20th Century including Subbarama Bhagavatar, violinist Prof. V. Lakshminarayana and Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna also feature in the book.

“This also traces the history of two Indian classical forms and outlines the different kinds of musical instruments that are unique to these forms,” says Subramaniam.

Drawing a comparison of the two systems of music, Carnatic and Hindustani, the book is a reflection of the two authors’ experiences as performers, their perceptions on various theoretical and practical aspects of music. This book is addressed to both beginners and connoisseurs alike.

“A student would get to know who our composers were and understand the idiomatic differences of the two classical forms. For the aficionado, the history of the musical forms and instruments makes for interesting reading.” Nevertheless, it is not possible to run through the entire history of Indian music in one chapter, says Subramaniam in the chapter on history.

The chapter on classical music covers the ancient period while the medieval period is represented by Jayadeva and Sarangadeva’s Sangita Ratnakara. It also shines the light on Carnatic music developments from Sri Vidyaranya (b.1320), Annamacharya (b.1424) and Purandaradasa (b1484); to the post Independence period. “This is merely an overview of the musical development through the ages.”

Other chapters explain the notation and melodic system, rhythmic concepts and forms and a wide range of musical instruments from the Natyashastra period.

Subramaniam, son of violin virtuoso V Lakshminarayana, after a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine wanted to switch to music and sought admission into Masters of Fine Arts at the California Institute of Arts. “After I got a teaching position, I realised there was a dearth of books on Indian classical music. Those that were accessible emphasised the historical and mythological aspects. However, a handy book on music theory for a practical musician never existed. I began writing down several points based on my father’s hand-written notes, and added it to the research I did with Viji,” says Subramaniam.