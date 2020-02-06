Vikku Vinayakram on a relentlessspiritual quest

It was an emotional moment for the ghatam maestro Vikku Vinayakram, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the AKP Fine Arts Festival last weekend at Vani Mahal, Chennai.

Looking back at his journey, he said, “I dedicate every single performance and honour to the Mahaperiyava. The Grammy was the highpoint and I placed the award at His alter. It is with His blessings that I have been able to make the modest ghatam an integral part of prestigious national and international concerts.”

From accompanying the inimitable M.S. Subbulakshmi at the United Nations to joining the celebrated Shakti band, festuring the likes of Ustad Zakir Hussain and John McLaughlin, Vinayakram’s passion for rhythm remains unquestionable.

At the AKP festival, he was delighted to receive the award from Thavil vidwan Haridwaramangalam A.K. Palanivel. On the occasion, violinists Ganesh and Kumaresh were also honoured with the ‘Kala Sigaram’ title for their collaborative works and experimental approach to music.

M. Balasubramaniam, Director, South Zone Cultural Centre, conferring the award on the brothers said that the cultural zone loves to associate with accomplished artistes.

Others who offered felicitations to the artistes were V.K. Sundaram, chairman, Sudarsan Group of Educational institutions, Deccan Murthy, president, Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha, Cleveland V.V. Sundaram, and musicologist B.M. Sundaram.

B.M. Sundaram said that Vikku Vinayakram has raised the ghatam to immeasurable heights. He recalled the contributions of other ghatam greats such as Palani Ghatam Krishnayyar, Kodandarama Ayyar, and Alangudi Ramachandran.

About Ganesh and Kumaresh, Sundaram said that they have come up with a distinct style.

While thanking the organisers, Ganesh and Kumaresh remembered how they, along with Vikku Vinayakram and A.K. Palanivel had toured remote villages of the State for concerts.

The festival featured many concerts, including the veena recital of Tirupati Srivani Yalla, who performed on the last day.

This Vainika uses the vocal style, making the melodies flow in an elegant and unhampered manner.

Her raga essays (Behag and Vagadeeshwari) were embellished with sweet notes. Accompanists Kumbakonam A. Saravanan (mridangam) and Adambakkam K. Sankar (ghatam) played one of the most sophisticated tanis.

Beginning with ‘Niravati Sukhada’ (Ravichandrika), Srivani went on to play an enchanting Behag alapana and Swati Tirunal's ‘Smara Janaka’.

The Vagadeeswari raga was enriched with phrases encompassing all the octaves.

A meditative 'Paramatmudu' ended in fast swarakalpana. Srivani concluded the recital with ‘Saravana Bhava’ in raga Pasupatipriya.