Vikku Vinayakaram: The influential collaborator

19 August 2021 16:27 IST

As Vikku Vinayakaram turns 80, the ghatam star talks about how his journey to the global stage turned the spotlight on the instrument

It’s a humid afternoon. Away from the bustling streets of Triplicane in Chennai, Vikku Vinayakaram is quietly enjoying his filter coffee sitting in the minimalist living room of his home. The many awards he has received in his six-decade musical journey jostle for space inside a glass showcase. On a wall hangs a huge black-and-white photograph, with a close up of the hands that create magic on the ghatam. It’s in these hands that the humble instrument turned edgy and experimental, as the orthodox accompanist transformed into an open-minded and influential collaborator.

From sitting behind the main artiste at Carnatic kutcheris and waiting for the tani avarthanam to display his virtuosity over the ‘upapakkavadyam’, Vinayakaram moved on to the international stage in 1975 by joining the trailblazing East-West band, Shakti. In the process, he inspired a whole generation of classical percussionists to look beyond the conventional repertoire and hierarchical concert structure.

“Though I initially learnt to play the mridangam, it was at the insistence of my father and guru, Harihara Sharma, that I took to the ghatam. He felt the instrument's immense rhythm possibilities needed to be explored and popularised. It was probably divine intervention that he chose me for the task,” says Vinayakaram.

Intense training and sharing the stage with legends such as Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavatar, Balamuralikrishna, G. N. Balasubramaniam, Madurai Mani Iyer, Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer, M.S. Subbulakshmi and Maharajapuram Santhanam prepared him for the long haul — finding a distinct space for the ghatam in the world of music.

“I learnt a lot by closely observing mridangam stalwart Palghat Mani Iyer’s intriguing approach and style. His playing had as much emotion as maths. His pauses and silences conveyed more than perfect beats. He made me realise percussion is not just about thunderous strokes and mercurial crescendos, restraint mattered too. The aim should be collective appeal of a performance and not projection of individual abilities. I applied these precious learnings when I became part of international cross-genre projects,” says Vinayakaram.

Both as an artiste and guru, the ghatam exponent believes in unfettered imagination. He devised novel rhythm formulas, introduced Sanskrit verses into percussion patterns, and played simultaneously on ghatams of varying pitch and tone. This, not surprisingly, propelled the ghatam to centre stage.

A young Vikku Vinayakaram with members of the Shakti band | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Turning point

“I was regularly accompanying MS amma at her concerts when Shakti came my way. But she gave me the go ahead. It was the most challenging phase of my life. I was confused if I was doing the right thing. I had put my musical career at stake. I knew once I stepped out of the traditional set-up, it would be difficult to go back to it and, more importantly, be accepted. But my father and the art gave me the courage.”

Despite his fears and apprehensions, Shakti proved to be a turning point. He bonded with his co-artistes and global audiences through his music. “Or through sign language,” he laughs. “Except for L. Shankar, a Tamilian, I could not converse with John (McLaughlin) or Zakir (Hussain), the other two members of Shakti. Yet we pushed musical boundaries like never before.”

As he chased his dream of bringing the instrument into the limelight, Vinayakaram recalls instances of how he had to convince authorities at airports abroad that the clay pot, specially made for him at Manamaadurai, is an instrument. At San Francisco airport, he had to even play the ghatam to show them.

“I am no experimenter or innovator. It’s all there in the classical system. If your training has been thorough, you can eventually find your own individual expression by letting your music evolve. A musician should learn to tweak the presentation to establish a rapport with the co-artistes and the audience. I remember when performing with jazz saxophonist George Brooks at Dinkelspiel auditorium in Stanford University, U.S., instead of korvais (rhythmic pattern set to a metre), I opted to play some simple and rare (seven and a half) beats. As I was explaining the talas through claps, I saw many in the audience trying to keep count.”

Vikku Vinayakaram with Ustad Zakir Hussain at the Ustad Allarakha tribute concert in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Shakti threw the doors wide open for him and he collaborated with many leading Western instrumentalists. He was part of American percussionist Mickey Hart’s Grammy-winning 1991 world music album, ‘Planet Drum’. “When I first met these flamboyant percussionists from across the globe for a jam session, clad in my white panchakatcham and kurta and with the ghatam in hand, I wondered how I would fit in. Sensing my nervousness, Mickey walked up to me and said, ‘Vikku, just be yourself and play your music’.”

The Planet Drum group toured extensively and with every concert Vinayakaram understood what makes a collaboration genuine. “Here, you don’t come together to compete, compare or clash. It has to be a perfect collage of styles, put together through improvised sessions that capitalise on the exciting aspects of the genres involved. Over the years, these multi-artiste projects helped me engage with my art and myself in a renewed manner,” he says, but simultaneously warns young enthusiasts to not venture into such exercises without a strong foundation in one’s own art.

In 2005, at an interview before a concert with Vinayakaram in Chennai, Ustad Zakir Hussain had spoken of how Pt. Ravi Shankar bridged the musical gap between India and the West and musicians like Vikku Vinayakaram cemented the cultural ties. They have laid the path for the next generation of musicians to reach out to a global audience, he had said, and then, putting his arm around Vinayakaram, had added, “Thanks to him, the ghatam is on a roll.”