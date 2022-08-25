Vidya and Vinaya’s musical ode to Chennai

Vinaya Karthik Rajan and Vidya Kalyanaraman with Karaikkal Venkatasubramanian and Ganapathy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Chennai Day, a thematic concert was presented by Vinaya Karthik Rajan and Vidya Kalyanaraman under the aegis of Hamsadhwani in association with CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and Sri Krishna Sweets at the Youth Hostel, Adyar. R. Sundar, secretary, Hamsadhwani, spoke about what makes Chennai unique, highlighting how the city patronises and promotes classical arts.

Vinaya-Vidya’s concert featured Tamil songs that paid a tribute to the city. The duo, blessed with a pleasant voice, came up with a brief preface to each song.

The concert began with the shloka ‘Gajananam’, an invocation piece by Vinaya followed by Agathiyar’s ‘Prabho Ganapathey’ in raga Tilang, and ‘Eppadi padinaro’ in raga Bhimplas, a composition by Suddhananda Bharati, and popularised by D.K. Pattammal.

Since the singing of Thiruppavai and Thiruvempavai hymns are an integral part of the Margazhi Music Season, Chennai’s landmark annual event, the duo also included verses from each in their repertoire. They sang ‘Oruthi maganai pirandu’, (Behag), Thiruppavai, and a Thiruvempavai verse in raga Khamas. Periyasami Thooran’s popular kriti ‘Thaye tripurasundari’ in Suddha Saveri, in praise of the Thiruvanmiyur temple deity, came up next.

An elaborate Latangi

Following the concert format, Vinaya elaborated Latangi raga in the madhyama and lower range, and Vidya presented the tara sthayi sancharas eloquently. The raga treatise was impressive as the forays were meticulously handled by both the singers.

When a concert features exclusive Tamil kritis, can one forget Papanasam Sivan, who is known for his Tamil compositions? The duo sang ‘Pirava varam tharum’. There were brisk swara sallies on the pallavi. Karaikkal Venkatasubramanian lent able support on the violin.

A precise tani avartanam was executed by Ganapathy, who was on the percussion. Ramalinga Adigalar’s ‘Orumaiyudan ninathu thirumalaradi’, which has reference to Kandakottam, in raga Hindolam, was followed by ‘Karpagavalli nin porpadhangal’, the popular song in praise of goddess Karpagambal of Mylapore, composed by Veeramani in ragamalika. Thiruvallikeni, the birthplace of Mahakavi Bharatiyar, was their next stopover. The duo remembered the poet with his song ‘Theeradha vilayattu pillai’.

Vinaya and Vidya recalled the contribution of M.S. Subbulakshmi to Carnatic music and the city and rendered ‘Bhavayami gopala balam’ in Yamuna Kalyani, a popular Annamacharya kriti, and the evergreen ‘Kurai ondrum illai’ in Ragamalika penned by Rajaji.

Karaikkal Venkatasubramanian enhanced the appeal of the songs with his succinct preludes or connecting notes at appropriate places. Vinaya and Vidya concluded their concert with ‘Bhagyatha Lakshmi baramma’ in raga Sri.

Raga essays and swara segments were not rendered for many pieces as the purpose of the concert was to present songs that have connect to the city.

The Chennai-based writer reviews Carnatic music.