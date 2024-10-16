Vian Fernandes of Thaikkudam Bridge: ‘Social media has nothing on live events’

Ever since their inception, October Octaves by 5M has remained true to their cause of bringing musicians to those parts of the city not frequented by too many cultural events. This year, they are hosting Kochi’s Thaikkudam Bridge for an evening of music in South Bengaluru.

Madhavan Ramesh,founder and organiser of 5M says, “Thaikkudam Bridge is one of the most popular bands today with a different delivery of songs and a unique arrangement. Their sound caters to music lovers of all genres and age groups, and the audience are bound to enjoy the show and its inviting visuals.”

October Octaves has gained a name for presenting an eclectic lineup of artistes, with guests including Rajasthan’s Swaraag, Iranian daf players and Japanese drummers, over the years. “Thaikkudam have not performed a ticketed event in this part of town and one of our aims is to promote the best of music in South Bangalore so the dependence on certain venues or areas becomes less,” he adds.

Vian Fernandes, vocalist and bassist in Thaikkudam Bridge says, “Bangalore is like a second home to us; we have to shuffle our playlist quite a bit when we are there since we perform in the city quite regularly. While we will play songs from our album Namah, we will be debuting new material as well.”

Inside story

Known for their high-energy concerts, the members of Thaikkudam Bridge tend to go with the vibe and flow of energy at the venue, usually presenting around 15 songs per show. The band came together when singer-songwriter Govind Vasantha needed a bunch of musicians to work on a project. “Govind called up all the musicians he knew and so did his cousin Siddharth Menon. We all travelled to Kochi, practised and after a week went for the shoot. There, we had to submit a band name for our performance and ended up with Thaikkudam Bridge, since that was where we had been staying,” says Vian.

Their project went viral on YouTube and the musicians had to seriously reconsider being a one-time wonder. That was 11 years ago. Today, Thaikkudam Bridge has become a household name with their signature sound of Indian folk, rock, pop and world music. Some of their most popular numbers have been in Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, as well as English covers.

Vian says, “We have also had a Marathi track and Namah has two originals in English, titled ‘Inside My Head’ and ‘I Can See You’. But our fan base mostly connect with our Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi songs.”

Back from a recent show in Dubai, he says, “Dubai was our first international destination when we started in 2013. Now, we have at least one show there every year.” Given that the Middle East has gradually become an extension of South India, that should not come as a surprise, but Vian says it was their show and audience in Hong Kong that really blew his mind.

“In the early years, the audiences rarely comprised other nationalities but now that has changed with Indians making up only about 30% of the crowd at international venues. In India too, we now have shows in Rourkela, Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh.”

Tuning in

With many members of the band settled in different locations and pursuing individual careers, joint practice sessions are few and far in between. “Most of the time, we practice wherever we are and then have a few sessions together before a show. We gather at our drummer Anish’s studio, create what we have to create, compose, and then go on stage,” says Vian, who is based out of Mumbai.

Considering the band has been together for 11 years with almost all their original members, it would seem this system works for them.

“We recently had an entire practice session at Govind’s house, spanning three days. It was like a throwback to 2013, when all the equipment was in one small room — we just practiced, ate, slept and started all over again,” he laughs.

Vian admits Thaikkudam has cut back on the number of shows they do now. “Though that was not the norm earlier, we are now finding a balance in between, so we have time to create new stuff, do quality shows, and also live life to the fullest.”

Magic of the moment

Vian believes there is a strong case to be made for live shows. “Social media has nothing on live events. That is when you earn an audience and that is where the magic happens. Watching a band live is the only way of emotionally connecting for both parties.”

“Live shows changed me as an individual and a musician, and has helped me grow in life. And I know this to be true for others too. The lockdown was an example of that — so many people found strength, peace and comfort, and our music helped them work through their issues. That was when we too, found a deeper meaning in the music we were creating.”

“Whenever we start a show, I ask how many first timers are there in the audience and it is heartening; you want to play your very best for their first impression, while the ones who have already been to our shows know the drill and that mix of an audience is what creates magic.”

Thaikkudam Bridge by October Octaves will perform on October 19 at Prestige Hari Khoday Auditorium. Tickets on BookMyShow.