Veterans honoured with Valayapatti awards

The Valayapatti Kaashyap Naadhalaya Trust, in association with Sri Guruvayoorappan Asthika Samajam, Nanganallur, conducted its 23rd music festival, December 23-29. Awards were given away to eminent musicians at the inaugural function, which was graced by Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam. Violin maestro L. Subramaniam was conferred the Valayapatti Naadhalaya Sironmani title. Udayalur Kalyanaraman (Naadha Nama Sironmani), Tiruvalaputhur T.K. Velupillai (Karukurichi Memorial Award), Achalpuram A. Sankaran (Valayapatti award) and Sikkil Gurucharan (Madurai Somu Memorial Award) were the recipients. Vocal and instrumental, which included several nagaswaram recitals, concerts took place at Narayana Pravachana Mantapam, Nanganallur, the festival venue.