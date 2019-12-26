Versatile musician

Avaneeswaram S.R. Vinu -- A-TOP grade violin artiste of All India Radio and Doordarshan - hails from a family of musicians from Trivandrum.A disciple of the violin maestro Mysore M. Nagaraj, Vinu’s performing career is versatile and varied both as a soloist and as an accompanist. Adherent to tradition and open to aesthetic contemporary innovation, the emotive efficacy and the improvisational possibility he brings to his vibrant and robust violin playing is remarkable. The ultimate aim of music is to communicate and S.R. Vinu does it beautifully through his enthralling performances.

His long sparkling journey in music has succeeded in winning the hearts of many music lovers as also many awards and accolades, significant ones being from Madras Music Academy, as also the title Kanchipuram Asthana Vidwan. He complements and enhances the musical experience with his masterly support. He has shared stage with best of musicians like Dr.M. Balamurali Krishna, T.K.Govinda Rao, N.Ramani.

Prince Rama Varma, Sanjay Subrahmanyam, Dr. K.J.Jesudas, T. N. Seshagopal, T. V.Sankaranarayanan, Neyyattinkara Vasudevan and so on. He has performed extensively in India and abroad.

Talking about his gurus and the tutelage that moulded him, S.R. Vinu says: “I am blessed to be born into a family of musicians. My grandfather was a renowned Nadaswaram player. I started learning music - both vocal and violin from my father. Avaneeswaram Ramachandran and later on became a student of Prof. Kilimanoor Thyagarajan. However, the biggest turning point in my career was when I started learning from Mysore Nagaraj. His training helped me understand the significance of creating one’s own style while absorbing the goodness of different genre of music.I am a great fan of both M.S.Gopalakrishnan and Lalgudi Jayaraman . One thing that always leaves me in wonder is MSG’s perfection and his silky notes.. I try my best to attain that perfection each time I play.”

Explaining about the uniqueness of the violin he says, “Though violin is a western instrument, it can sync well with any form of music. An advantage is that violin can equally carry the distinctive features of both heavy and light ragas . I can play heavy ragas like Bhairavi, Thodi or Kamboji or light rakthi ragas without losingbeauty or essence”.

“It takes a serious and deep engagement, I used to practice eight hours a day during my childhood. My practice time has always been divided into sections of bowing, fingering techniques and manodharma,”he explains. He also stresses that every musician should be a good listener. It helps one find his style and also be ready for all kinds of challenges.

Speaking about the privilege of being a preferred choice for many vocalists, “I feel responsible to keep up to the expectations of not just the musicians but the audiences too. Every vocalist has a personal style, as it is with instrumentalists. Unlike soloists an instrumentalist should only follow the main artist while accompanying. As an accompanying violinist I do not interfere and play between phrases. I follow the main artist and their version. Many artistes have told me that they are very comfortable when I accompany them. For me it's like a veritable award.”