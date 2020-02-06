Vasudha Ravi enlivened the audience with her rendition at a recital in Kerala

Endowed with a mellifluous voice, Vasudha Ravi captured the attention of the audience with her impressive vocal recital at Palghat Fine Arts Society at Tharekkad, Palakkad.

Vasudha’s judicious selections and rendition enhanced the impact of the concert, which commenced on a bright note with a brisk ‘Chalamela Jesavayya’ in Nattakurinji, a varnam of Srirangam Rangaswamy Pillai. Swathi Thirunal’s popular kriti ‘Deva Deva Kalayamithe’ in Mayamalavagowla came with a lively niraval and swift swaraprastharas at Jatha Rupa. The delectable alapana of Ananda Bhairavi, followed by ‘Marivere Gathi’, a composition of Shyama Sastri, rendered in a leisurely pace, was soothing. A swift ‘Thamadam Thakathayya’ (Mohana Kalyani — Lalgudi Gopala Iyer), embellished with a breezy chittaswaram, was a welcome choice at this stage.

Thodi, a major raga, offers scope for elaborate treatment. Vasudha explored it at length, dwelling on every swara. Moving effortlessly in all the octaves with elegant akaaras and gamakas, she unfolded the complete bhava of the raga, revealing her musical acumen. Further, Vasudha did the ‘sruthi bedha’ in Mohanam with subtle sancharas, which was received well. She then chose Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s ‘Sri Subrahmanyam’, perhaps not heard much in concert platforms in recent times. A lucid niraval, followed by a cluster of innovative swaraprastharas, was sumptuous, particularly the lengthy swaras suffixed with “sa” deserve special mention.

The meaningful Tamil virutham was soulful. The sweet sketches of Simhendramadhyamam, Kapi and Ranjani paved the way for the evocative ragamalika song ‘Nambungal Sivanai’ in Ranjani, Niranjani, Sri Ranjani, Janaranjani, Srutiranjani and Sivaranjani ragas, which was composed by Neelakanta Sivan and set to tune by vocalist Baby G Sreeram. The concluding piece of the concert was a thillana of TK Govinda Rao in Sindhu Bhairavi. However, it was surprising that such an accomplished vocalist did not take up a pratimadhyama raga in her concert, though Vasudha did give contours of Simhendramadhyamam, Ranjini and other ragas in the virutham and the succeeding number. She could have chosen a pratimadhyama raga as a sub-main or RTP, which, incidentally, was conspicuous by its absence.

Trivandrum Sampath on the violin was outstanding. His raga and swara versions were steeped in tonal melody. Ghatam artiste SV Ramani sparkled in his new role as a mridangist. Ramani enlivened the concert with his spirited display, though he was too aggressive at times, particularly in the muthaippus. Manjoor Unnikrishnan on the ghatam provided competent support. Their well-crafted thani in Adi tala was laudable.